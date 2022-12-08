ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary

Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Robert Griffin III apologizes after using anti-black slur on National Television

Robert Griffin III slipped up on National television using an anti-black slur but quickly responded with an apology. The former first round pick was talking about Jalen Hurts on how he has proved everyone wrong, but he slipped up when making his statement on National TV. He actually used an anti-black slur word, and then quickly apologized after realizing what he said.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Will Jordan Love request a trade next year if he is not the starter in Green Bay?

The Green Bay Packers may be forced to trade Aaron Rodgers next year if their plans are to keep Jordan Love as their future starter. Rodgers signed a three-year 150 million dollar extension, but in a recent interview with Packers beat reporter Jason Wilde, Jordan Love did not sound too fired up to hand around another year to be a backup.
GREEN BAY, WI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Hendon Hooker wins fan vote for the 2022 Heisman Trophy

Hendon Hooker did not get an invite to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation, but it did not matter the fans voted him their Heisman winner. According to Jack Foster Media, Hooker won the Fan Vote for 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner. While Caleb Williams won the trophy, the fans...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Jets could end up with Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year

The New York Jets easily had the best draft of any team in 2023. Their scouting staff did their homework and were hitting tons of homeruns last year. They drafted Ahmad “Sauce’ Gardner in the first round who has turned into a shutdown corner in his rookie season. He has easily won the DROY for me, and now Vegas is taking notice in the Jets other first round pick Garrett Wilson.
NEW YORK STATE

