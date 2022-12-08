OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and frosty conditions as you head out the door early this morning in the metro. Some pockets of fog across parts of southern Iowa into northwest Missouri, but that fog should erode throughout the morning. Expect plenty of sunshine around the Omaha metro through the day, though temperatures will be rather chilly this morning. We’ll be in the 20s through 10am, but should make the jump into the low 40s this afternoon. Winds won’t be too much of an issue, but southeast breezes of 10-15mph will be possible by the afternoon.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO