A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
1011now.com
Love, the Locals hosts it’s 7th annual event at The Bay
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Those who haven’t finished all of their Christmas shopping and were in the mood to support local businesses were in luck on Sunday. The Bay held its seventh annual Love the Locals event, helping shoppers check off those Christmas lists. Each year, vendors, artists and shoppers...
fox42kptm.com
Festive displays around the Omaha metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM visited Christmas displays around the Omaha metro, and we put together a list that is fun for the whole family this holiday season. N 129th Cir and Corby St. N 133rd and Miami St. N 133rd and Larimore St. 8665 N 144th Ave. N...
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewilders Nebraskans when he tries cinnamon roll with chili
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewildered Nebraskans Thursday night after eating cinnamon rolls with chili in an unusual manner.
thereader.com
Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?. For one week only, from December...
KETV.com
'Get familiar with Fontenelle Forest': Nature preserve bringing in the holiday season using the great outdoors
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue's urban nature center is opening their doors this month with a Christmas twist. "We're open a little later in the evening so people can come when it's dark and look at all the beautiful Christmas trees that we have out. We also have some of the boardwalks lit up with Christmas lights," said Denise Lewis, executive director of programs with Fontenelle Forest.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha couple enjoys classic wedding with natural florals and a little Celine Dion music
Mark Siegel proposed to Sarah Smith in their backyard on the first crisp night of fall 2021. The two had met on the dating app, Hinge. That September night, they visited Corkscrew Wine and Cheese for a glass of red wine and cheese and took a bottle home with them.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces its 12 Days of Giving
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday its 12 Days of Giving for guests looking to spend time at the zoo this holiday season.
KETV.com
'It makes me feel happy': Anchor Pointe Elementary students host food drive
BENNINGTON, Neb. — The student council at Anchor Pointe Elementary School in Bennington, Nebraska, uses a cart to collect items for their food drive. It benefits Food Bank for the Heartland. "We've collected beans, juice, rice, canned tuna," fifth grader Eli Ferrand said. "It makes me feel happy," Zienna...
KETV.com
Dirty Birds serves up fried chicken west of downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Located at 1722 St. Mary's Avenue,Dirty Birds fried chicken made from scratch, craft cocktails and "cheap beer". KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan visits the restaurant to sample some of the highlights on the menu.
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
9-year-old cancer survivor is a 'tough chick' with unique wish
A nine-year-old with cancer asked for a playhouse-chicken house from Make-a-Wish Nebraska ahead of the holiday season.
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, breezy with drizzle and rain
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our recently quiet weather pattern turns into a more active one thanks to a strong weather system moving in from the west. This system will bring cloudy and windy conditions plus the chance for measurable precipitation over the next several days. Monday will bring widespread fog,...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, sunny afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and frosty conditions as you head out the door early this morning in the metro. Some pockets of fog across parts of southern Iowa into northwest Missouri, but that fog should erode throughout the morning. Expect plenty of sunshine around the Omaha metro through the day, though temperatures will be rather chilly this morning. We’ll be in the 20s through 10am, but should make the jump into the low 40s this afternoon. Winds won’t be too much of an issue, but southeast breezes of 10-15mph will be possible by the afternoon.
iheart.com
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe bringing stadium tour to Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- Hot off the heels of their 2022 North American stadium tour, rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announce that they're bringing their 2023 ‘The World Tour’ to Omaha. The bands will bring along special guest Alice Cooper when they come to Omaha's...
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
