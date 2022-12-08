ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramore Warn Of The Dangers Of Doomscrolling In 'The News'

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Paramore have dropped their latest single the "The News," as well as an accompanying horror movie-esque music video.

Following the psych-pop stylings of their previous single, " This Is Why ," Paramore went back to their roots for the new track. Hayley Williams addresses the current state of the world in the lyrics, comparing war on the far side of the world to the inner turmoil brewing behind her eyes, set atop frenzied guitar riffs.

"['The News'] feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited ," Williams explains in a press release. "Watching Zac [Farro ] track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hour news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that, and who could blame us?"

"The News" arrives ahead of Paramore's upcoming album , This Is Why , which is set to arrive February 10 via Atlantic. Check out the visual, directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi , below.

