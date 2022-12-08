Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
abccolumbia.com
Striped Pig Distillery expanding operations in Charleston County, investing $10 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Governor’s Office announced that Striped Pig Distillery are expanding operations in Charleston County. The family-operated, woman-owned business will invest $10 million and create more than 50 new jobs. According to a press release, the Striped Pig is Known as Charleston’s first distillery since Prohibition.
2 new Florence City Council members focused on helping community
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council has a couple of new faces heading into 2023. The two newest members — J. Lawrence Smith II and Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson — took part in their second meeting on Monday since being elected in November. During the meeting, Councilman George D. Jebaily was reappointed to another term as […]
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy offering SC businesses incentive to reduce energy costs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy announced a limited-time offer for eligible SC businesses. The incentive aims to help customers reduce energy costs. According to a press release, EnergyWise for Your Business is offering financial incentives and technical assistance to replace aging, inefficient equipment and systems with technologies that are energy-efficient.
iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
abccolumbia.com
The School’s Guardian Act to allow certain employees to carry weapon if passed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina senator has pre-filed legislation that would allow designated school employees to carry a weapon. Berkeley County Republican Brian Adams filed The School’s Guardian Act which would allow school boards to designate certain employees as school guardians to carry a weapon in case of an active shooter, but he says not just everyone will be handed a gun.
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
abcnews4.com
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
abccolumbia.com
Mega Millions $10,000 winning ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at the Circle K to a lucky customer!. The winning numbers were (8 – 19 – 53 – 61 – 69 MB: 19). But you still have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot before this year’s end!
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 544 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No injuries are reported in the crash, which happened in the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 1:53 p.m. The South Carolina Department of […]
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Birds from landfill causing chaos in South Carolina neighborhood
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – They’re in the sky, perched in trees and on top of roofs. Birds of all types are flocking to the Grand Bees neighborhood in West Ashley. According to neighbors, they’re leaving behind a mess. “A lot of poop, a lot of debris left over in the yard. You know, it […]
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach gas station sells $10,000 Mega Millions ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at a Circle K on Highway 511 on Friday. The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the prize. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. the Mega Millions...
WMBF
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is set to open a brand new dog park near the heart of the city. Officials said a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the New Town Bark Park will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The dog park, located...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina Area Holiday Events – December 12-18, 2022
Musical at 34 West Theater Company. – Holiday Festival of Lights, November 11 – December 31 2022. Big annual holiday drive-through lights display at James Island County Park. More details. – A Christmas Carol, November 30 – December 21 2022. Holiday show at the Dock Street Theatre. –...
2 men accused in 2020 double-killing at Myrtle Beach restaurant found not guilty
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men accused of killing two other men at a Myrtle Beach restaurant in 2020 were found not guilty on all charges Monday. Earlier Monday, jurors heard closing arguments from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the cases of Samuel Frye, 24, and Mardave Hunter, 27, who were among four people […]
abccolumbia.com
DHEC to provide residents Opioid Overdose Safety Kits to help save lives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that Overdose (OD) Safety Kits will now be available in health departments across all 46 counties. The kits are being made available starting this holiday season, a time when the number of drug overdoses increases in SC and nation-wide, say officials.
Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured
UPDATE: CCSO says all lanes of College Park Road have reopened. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit […]
PHOTOS: Construction underway at Surfside Beach Pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway in Surfside Beach as crews work to rebuild the Surfside Beach Pier. In November, town council members voted that both residents and out-of-town visitors would be able to walk the pier for free during the new pier’s first year of operations. Construction for the pier is expected […]
