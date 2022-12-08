ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

2 new Florence City Council members focused on helping community

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council has a couple of new faces heading into 2023. The two newest members — J. Lawrence Smith II and Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson — took part in their second meeting on Monday since being elected in November. During the meeting, Councilman George D. Jebaily was reappointed to another term as […]
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy offering SC businesses incentive to reduce energy costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy announced a limited-time offer for eligible SC businesses. The incentive aims to help customers reduce energy costs. According to a press release, EnergyWise for Your Business is offering financial incentives and technical assistance to replace aging, inefficient equipment and systems with technologies that are energy-efficient.
iheart.com

COVID Cases Climb Across SC

(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

The School’s Guardian Act to allow certain employees to carry weapon if passed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina senator has pre-filed legislation that would allow designated school employees to carry a weapon. Berkeley County Republican Brian Adams filed The School’s Guardian Act which would allow school boards to designate certain employees as school guardians to carry a weapon in case of an active shooter, but he says not just everyone will be handed a gun.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mega Millions $10,000 winning ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at the Circle K to a lucky customer!. The winning numbers were (8 – 19 – 53 – 61 – 69 MB: 19). But you still have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot before this year’s end!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, South Carolina Area Holiday Events – December 12-18, 2022

Musical at 34 West Theater Company. – Holiday Festival of Lights, November 11 – December 31 2022. Big annual holiday drive-through lights display at James Island County Park. More details. – A Christmas Carol, November 30 – December 21 2022. Holiday show at the Dock Street Theatre. –...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC to provide residents Opioid Overdose Safety Kits to help save lives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that Overdose (OD) Safety Kits will now be available in health departments across all 46 counties. The kits are being made available starting this holiday season, a time when the number of drug overdoses increases in SC and nation-wide, say officials.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured

UPDATE: CCSO says all lanes of College Park Road have reopened. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash.  According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit […]
LADSON, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Construction underway at Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway in Surfside Beach as crews work to rebuild the Surfside Beach Pier. In November, town council members voted that both residents and out-of-town visitors would be able to walk the pier for free during the new pier’s first year of operations. Construction for the pier is expected […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

