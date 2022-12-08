ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

ABQ Bar Association selects Distinguished Service Award recipient

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzDS2_0jcGxeg300

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon has been selected to be a recipient of the Albuquerque Bar Association’s Distinguished Service Award. She will be the first to get the award.

The group is honoring Bacon for her efforts to make the courts and legal process accessible to everyone.

“This award recognizes Chief Justice Bacon’s distinguished service and continued determination
to make the courts and legal process accessible to all people regardless of means,” said ABQ Bar Association President Meredith Johnstone, “The Chief Justice’s efforts have positively impacted the Albuquerque community and will continue to shape the legal profession.”

“I am deeply honored by the award,” said Chief Justice Bacon, “The Judiciary is committed to working in partnership with the legal community and others across New Mexico to advance justice for all.”

The chief justice has also led efforts to implement eviction prevention and diversion programs.

