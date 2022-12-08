The University of Minnesota gymnastics program held their annual intrasquad meet on Sunday evening, welcoming a few new Gopher faces to Maturi Pavilion for the first time. "I'm super proud of the way the team did today," head coach Jenny Hansen said. "We had really high hit percentages all throughout, and I think it was great to see the newcomers and how well they did being in the Pav and in the different environment. So we really feel good about where we're at right now and just excited to keep working on the little things so that we're really ready come January."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO