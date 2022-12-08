Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Gophers Showcase 2023 Team at Intrasquad Meet
The University of Minnesota gymnastics program held their annual intrasquad meet on Sunday evening, welcoming a few new Gopher faces to Maturi Pavilion for the first time. "I'm super proud of the way the team did today," head coach Jenny Hansen said. "We had really high hit percentages all throughout, and I think it was great to see the newcomers and how well they did being in the Pav and in the different environment. So we really feel good about where we're at right now and just excited to keep working on the little things so that we're really ready come January."
gophersports.com
Gophers Begin Three-Game Home Stand With Chicago State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-5, 1-1 B1G) returns to Williams Arena on short rest to take on Chicago State (0-11, 0-0) on Monday night at 7 p.m.. The game can be seen on B1G+ and is also broadcast on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Sweeps Tri-Meet in San Luis Obispo to Cap Perfect First Half
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The ninth-ranked Gophers completed a perfect first half of the season on Sunday afternoon after sweeping their triangular meet with Lindenwood and Cal Poly. The Gophers dominated throughout the day, winning 16 of their 20 bouts in the afternoon to cap off a 3-0 weekend...
gophersports.com
Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota
University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Dominates St. Cloud State to Close Out First Half
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 4/6 Golden Gopher women's hockey team put the cherry on top of a successful first half of the 2022-23 season with its fourth consecutive victory after a 9-0 win over No. 14 St. Cloud State at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Sunday Night Contest to No. 23 Mississippi State
Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 20 points, but No. 23 Mississippi State had four players in double-figures to record a 69-51 win over the Gophers at Williams Arena. Minnesota jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, as Mississippi State missed 10 of its first 11 field goal attempts, but the Bulldogs outscored the Gophers 16-6 over an eight-minute span to take an 18-12 lead. Ta'Lon Cooper and Garcia each made three-pointers during a 12-4 Gophers run, which put Minnesota back in front, 24-22, with 3:17 left in the half. But MSU closed the half on a 10-0 run to take a 32-24 lead to the locker room. Garcia led the Gophers with 10 first-half points, while Cooper added six points.
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Road Game to No. 16/13 Iowa 87-64
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 10, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-5, 1-1 B1G) dropped its first Big Ten Conference game to No. 16/13 Iowa (8-3, 2-0 B1G) on the road Saturday night. Mara Braun led Minnesota with 14 points and had three steals while fellow freshman Amaya Battle had 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting and had five rebounds and four assits.
gophersports.com
Jok Breaks School Record at Minnesota Icebreaker
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota track and field saw its indoor high jump school record go down on Friday night with Nyalaam Jok leaping over 1.86m (6-1 1/4) at the Minnesota Icebreaker. In total the Gophers won seven events during the meet. Jok, who was an All-American as a...
gophersports.com
Get to Know: Faith Johnson
There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up first, Faith Johnson, a freshman from Menomonee Falls, Wis. She attended Sussex Hamilton High School where she was a five-time state champion. Johnson swam at the club level for Rocket Aquatics and was a 2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Qualifier.
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Face No. 23 Mississippi State Sunday
TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Shon Morris, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Second All-Time Meeting (Minnesota leads, 1-0) • The University of Minnesota is home for the second-straight game when the Golden Gophers host No. 23 Mississippi State, Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. It marks just the second time in school history the two teams will tangle.
fox9.com
St. Cloud high school hockey player killed in SUV crash after game
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud teen and youth hockey star was killed Saturday night in a rollover crash. The St. Cloud Sheriff's Office reports 17-year-old Charlie Boike died after a single-vehicle wreck in St. Augusta, about five miles south of St. Cloud. Crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the crash on 23rd Avenue south of Majestic Drive.
mprnews.org
Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm
It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Quiet start to an active week
The focus of the forecast remains on a snowy system that will impact mid-week travel. Our Monday is quiet with cloudy skies and rather steady temperatures. Early morning temps begin around 30 degrees, then highs stay in low to mid-30s. We stay on the mild side again tonight with lows in mid-20s, then highs climb to mid-30s on Tuesday under cloudy skies.
740thefan.com
Advocates lobby for part of Minnesota’s $17.6B surplus
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – With Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus, many advocates are making their case for where some of those funds should go. Using part of the surplus to lower business taxes is not top-of-list for the Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents larger corporations in the state. Executive Director...
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota
Snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet, sneat and maybe even lightning and thunder. It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota as a potent winter storm arrives Tuesday and lingers through at least Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas that it is most...
