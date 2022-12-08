Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bellevue's Matt Driscoll keeps North Florida running, all the way to The Pete to play Pitt
Other than another NCAA Tournament berth for his North Florida basketball team, Matt Driscoll likes nothing better than waking early and running along the Atlantic Ocean. Running anywhere, actually. When Driscoll, who grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Northgate High School and Slippery Rock University, brought the Ospreys to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 12, 2022: South Fayette girls win WPIAL title game rematch
Lainey Yater netted 14 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-35 victory over Chartiers Valley on Monday night in a nonsection rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A championship game. Ava Leroux and Maddie Webber scored 13 each for South Fayette (4-0). Lilah Turnbull scored 11 and Ella...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe alum Bryce Butler named national basketball player of week by D2CIDA
West Liberty junior swingman Bryce Butler, a Latrobe graduate, received national recognition Tuesday when he was named the Division II Conference Information Directors Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Butler, who has helped lead the No. 4 Hilltoppers to a 9-0 start, had 25 points — on 11-of-16...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland
Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon credits defense for state championship
Yes Virginia, defense does win championships. And if anyone says otherwise, just roll the tape of Belle Vernon’s PIAA 3A championship win over Neumann-Goretti. The Saints feature a number of Division I recruits. It didn’t matter. The Saints won eight straight games entering the championship matchup. It didn’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volleyball event honors Ellen Toy, gathers area’s best seniors
Saturday’s inaugural We Serve First girls volleyball classic was a success in a number of ways, and the event could become a staple of the local sports scene. A total of 36 seniors from area high schools filled four rosters for Saturday’s festivities before a large crowd at Kiski Area High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young roster, new coach to challenge Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team
After a season in which it advanced to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title game, the Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team is hoping to make another run at the top this winter. With a new coach, Darien Lantz, and a young roster, the task won’t be easy. The 2021-22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne's offensive struggles continue in loss to New Mexico State
Duquesne’s sudden case of cold shooting continued Sunday, contributing to another underwhelming loss after an encouraging 7-1 start to the men’s basketball season. The Dukes came up empty for a second time in four days at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, losing 73-60 to New Mexico State. Duquesne’s leading scorer, Dae Dae Grant, made just two field goals and misfired on all eight of his 3-point attempts.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Undefeated Norwin girls shut down undermanned Latrobe
Norwin played lockdown defense on another opponent, only that opponent looked quite different than the one the Knights expected to see Monday night. Norwin ran away with a 59-21 nonsection girls basketball victory at Latrobe, but the host Wildcats were missing their centerpiece: 6-foot-1 standout Emma Blair. The Knights (5-0)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville cooking instructor publishes cookbook
Patty Irrgang of Murrysville has worked as an independent fashion designer and as a space manager in the University of Pittsburgh’s academic provost office. She also has spent nearly a half-century providing the food while tailgating at Pitt football games. During that time, she built up quite a recipe repertoire.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Daniel Conlon named Leetsdale solicitor
Leetsdale officials have new legal counsel. Attorney Daniel Conlon of the firm Tucker Arensberg was hired as the borough’s new solicitor via unanimous vote at council’s Dec. 8 meeting. Council had interviewed attorneys from 10 different firms on Nov. 29. “What made him stand out from the bunch...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate accused of threatening man with shotgun
A former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate and retired police officer is facing charges after police said he threatened a man with a shotgun. Anthony “Tony” Moreno, 54, the Republican nominee for mayor in 2021, called Pittsburgh police Monday to report that a man was trying to remove dogs from a McClure Avenue residence in Brighton Heights and was not allowed to do so. Moreno is a retired Pittsburgh police officer.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tom Purcell: Deck the malls with nostalgia
The Tribune-Review ran a great piece about the nostalgia many Pittsburghers hold for their favorite old suburban shopping malls — especially around the holidays. Malls around the country are in trouble these days. Experts say their golden age ended years ago, and Pittsburgh proves it. Century III Mall, which...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington served the city well
For nearly 90 years, Citizens General Hospital served thousands in the New Kensington area. The facility — known simply as CGH to many — existed from 1912 until 2000. The hospital had a humble beginning, chartered on Dec. 12, 1912, when it was known as “Trinity Hospital.” It was located at 427 Sixth Ave. in Parnassus, which was its own borough before consolidating with New Kensington in 1931.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022
Christmas caroling with the Masterworks Concert Chorale is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Carpenter Log House at Boyce Park, 721 Pierson Run Road in Plum. There is no cost to attend, and visitors can tour the log house and visit with Santa. Christmas concert. Kerr...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Dec. 11, 2022
Michael Louis Meskel sold property at 518 Freeport Road to James Joyce for $87,500. Gloria Mehalich sold property at 42 Bridge St. to Kevin Burke for $17,000. Justin McGhee sold property at 27 Christler St. to Holly Fromlak and Alison Parent for $189,900. Louise Bosilovich sold property at 8 Fischer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 13, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. New Kensington church to host holiday lunch. Logans Ferry Presbyterian...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022
The youth of Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, are hosting a cookie walk on Dec. 17. Choose from an assortment of homemade cookies. The cost is $8 a pound. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. or when the cookies are gone. For...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police investigate after wounded man walks into Pittsburgh hospital
Pittsburgh police said an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to a man arriving on his own at a hospital Sunday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. The unidentified adult man presented himself at the hospital at about 6:20 a.m. and was listed in critical condition, police said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Dec. 11, 2022
Richard Marcus sold property at 2404 Bellwood Ct to Lina Albander for $640,000. Estate of Susan Boucheck Webb sold property at 2527 Country Side Ln to Daniel and Kimberly Regan for $390,000. Estate of Kimberly Sue Beining sold property at 1564 Duncan Drive to HM Reno LLC for $192,000. Gaurav...
Comments / 1