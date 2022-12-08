For nearly 90 years, Citizens General Hospital served thousands in the New Kensington area. The facility — known simply as CGH to many — existed from 1912 until 2000. The hospital had a humble beginning, chartered on Dec. 12, 1912, when it was known as “Trinity Hospital.” It was located at 427 Sixth Ave. in Parnassus, which was its own borough before consolidating with New Kensington in 1931.

