ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

How to dispose of Christmas trees, lights in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The holiday season is in full swing in the Bluegrass, and with that comes presents, Christmas trees, and twinkling lights. But after the presents have been opened, the tree loses life, and the lights have lost their luster, what do you do with the trash left behind?
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need. The Harm Reduction Program Sharing Shelf is a service collecting cold weather items like socks, gloves, winter hats, coats,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'

Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Eddie Montgomery & Randy Graham with Montgomery Reading …. Out &...
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

UK professor offers advice on coping through the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Joy and happiness go hand and hand like green eggs and ham during the holidays. “You are not alone probably about a third of people, so one and three struggle with anxiety and depression this time of year, some of that is about the holidays some of it is about shorter days and colder weather,” University of Kentucky professor Michelle Martel said.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 12/12/2022

Kentucky's evening weather forecast for Dec. 12, 2022. Eddie Montgomery & Randy Graham with Montgomery Reading …. In an appearance on Tamron Hall on Monday, the young activist group was awarded for their work. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 13, 2022. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday …. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday boxes. Only dry cardboard can be taken. Kentucky could...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams coach

Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams …. Eddie Montgomery & Randy Graham with Montgomery Reading …. In an appearance on Tamron Hall on Monday, the young activist group was awarded for their work. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. 19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest …. The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather forecast: Sunshine develops on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday night expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a colder start. Lows should drop into the lower to mid-30s. ‘Tis the season for a lower sun angle. When sunshine does appear across the Commonwealth, it can be wonderful and perhaps, mood-lifting. Expect clouds to break on Monday, revealing more sunshine as the day wears on.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy