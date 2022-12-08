Read full article on original website
Georgia State Patrol searching for suspect on the loose after car chase in Dudley
DUDLEY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a suspect on the loose after a chase that ended up in North Wood Trails in Dudley Monday evening. According to a Facebook post on their page, the man jumped out of his car and ran away....
wfxl.com
Nearly 75 shell casings collected after Gordon Avenue home, vehicle damaged in shooting
Nearly 75 shell casings were collected by police after a shooting in Albany Monday night. Police responded to the 1500/1400 block of West Gordon Avenue and Elm Street just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a discharging firearms call. Police made contact with a woman who lives in the...
Deputies identify 23-year-old found shot to death in empty parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found shot to death in an empty parking lot. On Friday, deputies said they were investigating a death on Thomaston Road after receiving reports of a body being found in the parking lot of an empty business at 9:27 a.m.
wfxl.com
Police: 39 shell casings found, one house shot on Dorsett Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after multiple shell casings were found outside of a home on Dorsett Avenue. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. The victim told officers that she was in her kitchen and heard gunshots. The victim stated...
wfxl.com
Police: Projectile found in bathroom after Edgerly Avenue house shot at
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot at. Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Edgerly Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who told police that she and two other heard gunshots and got on the floor.
Coroner: Man found shot and killed in Macon parking lot identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they've identified the man who was found shot and killed in a parking lot on Thomaston Road. According to Jones, the man is DeShazo Howard, 23. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday. Jones said several shell casings...
41nbc.com
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
wfxl.com
Husband arrested for murder after alleged accidental shooting in Irwin County
A man behind bars is being charged with his wife's death in Irwin County. On Sunday December 4, Irwin County deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Bark Road, in what was reported to the 911 center as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. ICSO says that victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
WMAZ
20-year-old man accused of shooting, killing cousin inside West Macon home
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man for the fatal shooting of Demonta Steve Clyde inside his home. Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed 20-year-old Keondre Jonquez and Demonta Steve Clyde are cousins. They say patrol deputies found Keondre inside a home on Bailey Avenue...
41nbc.com
Victim found shot, killed in west Macon parking lot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in west Macon-Bibb County. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, someone found a shooting victim in the parking lot of an empty business at 6211 Thomaston Road. The call came in to the 911 Center around 9:30 Friday morning.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in car accident in Bleckley County identified
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the victim has been identified as Chedeline St Louis. A pedestrian is dead after being hit on State Route 87 in Bleckley County, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol. A Kia Optima was...
19-Year-Old Khamya Ellis Killed In A Fatal Crash In Twiggs County (Twiggs County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday night in Twiggs County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on 1-16 west near GA 112.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham
A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WALB 10
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
WALB 10
1 killed in Dodge Co. fire
MILAN, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night fire in Dodge County, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. The fire happened in the town of Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road. The victim was found in front of the home, King...
