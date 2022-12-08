ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

wfxl.com

Police: 39 shell casings found, one house shot on Dorsett Avenue in Albany

Albany police are investigating after multiple shell casings were found outside of a home on Dorsett Avenue. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. The victim told officers that she was in her kitchen and heard gunshots. The victim stated...
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

20-year-old man accused of shooting, killing cousin inside West Macon home

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man for the fatal shooting of Demonta Steve Clyde inside his home. Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed 20-year-old Keondre Jonquez and Demonta Steve Clyde are cousins. They say patrol deputies found Keondre inside a home on Bailey Avenue...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Victim found shot, killed in west Macon parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in west Macon-Bibb County. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, someone found a shooting victim in the parking lot of an empty business at 6211 Thomaston Road. The call came in to the 911 Center around 9:30 Friday morning.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham

A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Dodge Co. fire

MILAN, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night fire in Dodge County, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. The fire happened in the town of Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road. The victim was found in front of the home, King...
DODGE COUNTY, GA

