New York State

Frustrated DeVante Parker calls out NFL publicly for missing head injury

New England Patriots wideout DeVante Parker isn’t happy with the NFL, following the head injury he sustained in Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. When attempting to catch a pass, the veteran receiver was standing on wobbly legs after having his head slammed to the ground. There was even a point where the TV cameras zoomed into his facemask, and he looked like he wasn’t completely there after the hit.
numberfire.com

Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
ATLANTA, LA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) questionable to return in Week 14

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable to return to Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins is questionable to return to Sunday's showdown with Cleveland because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice during the week with a hamstring but was removed from the final practice report and cleared to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Texans waive running back Eno Benjamin on Tuesday

The Houston Texans have reportedly placed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers. Benjamin has been placed on waivers for the second time this season after the Texans let the 23-year old go after two games. Expect Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to see more volume in Houston's backfield. On 72...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Ravens' Tyler Huntley (concussion) practicing on Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Huntley left Week 14's game with a concussion but was seen at the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media. Lamar Jackson (knee) was not at practice for the fourth consecutive time. Huntley still needs to clear protocols to play on Saturday, but his presence at practice on Tuesday is a good sign.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP on Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Jackson continues to miss time with a knee injury, recording his fourth consecutive missed practice on Tuesday. To have a shot at playing this weekend, Jackson will likely need to return to at least a limited practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Tyler Huntley (concussion) was able to practice on Tuesday, but still needs to be cleared to be under center on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Mike White (ribs) planning to play in Jets' Week 15 matchup versus Lions

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) expects to play in Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. Despite a recent trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons, New York's quarterback feels he is ready to play in Week 15. “I mean, I don’t feel like 100 bucks because I just played a football game but, nah, I feel good," said White when asking about his status. “I feel like I can play. I feel like I’m ready to roll.” Expect White to start under center if he can practice in full with the Jets.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jets 'preparing' to have Mike White (ribs) ready for Week 15

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the team is "preparing" to have quarterback Mike White (ribs) ready for the team's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. White took multiple massive hits to his ribs in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt

The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com

Jalen Brunson (foot) questionable for Knicks' Wednesday matchup

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson's status is currently in question after he was held to 27 minutes on Sunday with a right foot contusion. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Immanuel Quickley is a candidate for more minutes if Brunson is ruled out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett placed in concussion protocol, considered day-to-day

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been placed in concussion protocol after he was forced to leave Week 14's contest in the first half. This is the second time Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback has been placed in concussion protocol this season. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is unable to be cleared for Sunday's contest against a Carolina Panthers' defense allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
PITTSBURGH, PA

