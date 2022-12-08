Read full article on original website
Giants 'hopeful' Saquon Barkley's neck injury improves ahead of Week 15
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the team is "hopeful" that running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is making a quick recovery ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Barkley was a late addition to the Giants' Week 14 injury...
Frustrated DeVante Parker calls out NFL publicly for missing head injury
New England Patriots wideout DeVante Parker isn’t happy with the NFL, following the head injury he sustained in Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. When attempting to catch a pass, the veteran receiver was standing on wobbly legs after having his head slammed to the ground. There was even a point where the TV cameras zoomed into his facemask, and he looked like he wasn’t completely there after the hit.
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who was slowed by an early season rib injury
Vikings injury report has 4 miss practice, Harrison Smith limited
The Minnesota Vikings have a short week with a Saturday afternoon game against the Indianapolis Colts so they had an extended walkthru today instead of a full on practice. With the modified schedule, they kept four starters out, including three defenders that played in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.
Fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 15: Time to leave your playoff opponents in the dust
The age-old fantasy debate is back: Start your stars or go with the best matchup? Fortunately this week, both options can occasionally be true.
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) questionable to return in Week 14
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable to return to Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins is questionable to return to Sunday's showdown with Cleveland because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice during the week with a hamstring but was removed from the final practice report and cleared to play.
Texans waive running back Eno Benjamin on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly placed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers. Benjamin has been placed on waivers for the second time this season after the Texans let the 23-year old go after two games. Expect Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to see more volume in Houston's backfield. On 72...
De'Anthony Melton (back) listed as questionable on Philadelphia's Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Melton's status is currently in limbo after he was listed with recent back tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more time at the guard positions if Melton is ruled out. Melton's current projection includes 13.7...
Ravens' Tyler Huntley (concussion) practicing on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Huntley left Week 14's game with a concussion but was seen at the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media. Lamar Jackson (knee) was not at practice for the fourth consecutive time. Huntley still needs to clear protocols to play on Saturday, but his presence at practice on Tuesday is a good sign.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Jackson continues to miss time with a knee injury, recording his fourth consecutive missed practice on Tuesday. To have a shot at playing this weekend, Jackson will likely need to return to at least a limited practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Tyler Huntley (concussion) was able to practice on Tuesday, but still needs to be cleared to be under center on Saturday.
Mike White (ribs) planning to play in Jets' Week 15 matchup versus Lions
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) expects to play in Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. Despite a recent trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons, New York's quarterback feels he is ready to play in Week 15. “I mean, I don’t feel like 100 bucks because I just played a football game but, nah, I feel good," said White when asking about his status. “I feel like I can play. I feel like I’m ready to roll.” Expect White to start under center if he can practice in full with the Jets.
Jets 'preparing' to have Mike White (ribs) ready for Week 15
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the team is "preparing" to have quarterback Mike White (ribs) ready for the team's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. White took multiple massive hits to his ribs in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but...
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt
The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
Jalen Brunson (foot) questionable for Knicks' Wednesday matchup
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson's status is currently in question after he was held to 27 minutes on Sunday with a right foot contusion. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Immanuel Quickley is a candidate for more minutes if Brunson is ruled out.
Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett placed in concussion protocol, considered day-to-day
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been placed in concussion protocol after he was forced to leave Week 14's contest in the first half. This is the second time Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback has been placed in concussion protocol this season. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is unable to be cleared for Sunday's contest against a Carolina Panthers' defense allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
