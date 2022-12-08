ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray (knee) for remainder of Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Murray was carted from the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury, and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, it looks like Murray's season may be over. Murray...
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Texans waive running back Eno Benjamin on Tuesday

The Houston Texans have reportedly placed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers. Benjamin has been placed on waivers for the second time this season after the Texans let the 23-year old go after two games. Expect Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to see more volume in Houston's backfield. On 72...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Suns list Devin Booker (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is questionable for Phoenix's rematch against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in playing time if Booker is inactive on Sunday. Booker's projection...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Monday; Jalen Smith to bench

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Head coach Rick Carlisle is shaking up the lineup. Nesmith is now starting on the wing, and Jalen Smith is being relegated to a bench role. Our models project Nesmith for 6.6 points, 2.8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Mike White (ribs) planning to play in Jets' Week 15 matchup versus Lions

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) expects to play in Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. Despite a recent trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons, New York's quarterback feels he is ready to play in Week 15. “I mean, I don’t feel like 100 bucks because I just played a football game but, nah, I feel good," said White when asking about his status. “I feel like I can play. I feel like I’m ready to roll.” Expect White to start under center if he can practice in full with the Jets.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday

The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (groin) available for Portland on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Minnesota. Winslow's Saturday projection includes 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt

The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday

The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
ATLANTA, GA

