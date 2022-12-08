ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 11

Jerry Smith
4d ago

So the great Biden trades a dangerous arm dealer for an American hating woman basketball player. And next year we will hear the arms dealer is back in buisness selling to terrorist who want to attack America, not very bright.

Reply
17
Walter
4d ago

More like Biden “BOTCHED” political , policy and diplomacy. How about “we” gauge success based on the well-being of the working taxpaying American families instead of pointless abstracts that mean nothing in the context of our daily lives. With our economy still in shambles, with oil still in flux, yet he’s released oil from our strategic reserves either unaware, or uncaring what it’s meant for, with our Southern borders still under attack from illegal immigrants, a cause “he” champions to the detriment of the American citizens, and he releases the “ Merchant of Death”, in exchange for Brittney Griner, proof of how weak we look on the world stage, as “we” needed help from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to get it accomplished. Biden, you are an abject failure!

Reply
13
Ace
4d ago

Griner trade, F. Not that I’m not happy she’s home, but the US took it in the shorts on this one. I’ll be interested to see if she kneels from now on. Same sex marriage? Eeh. Lower gas prices? Still a lot higher than when he took office. Inflation taking its toll, so less demand. Another example of sinking the ship then bragging about the life boats. Is this the best you can do to prop up probably the biggest con job in our history. Lunch bucket Joe, right, he’s no more a regular “guy” than the man in the moon. Baaaa.

Reply
9
Related
msn.com

Rep. Adam Schiff makes apocalyptic prediction GOP-led House will be 'chaos'

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said in an interview on Sunday morning that under Republican leadership the House of Representatives would be 'chaos'. Schiff, known for his melodramatic pronouncements, made the apocalyptic prediction when asked about his potential removal from the House Intelligence Committee, which he currently chairs, in an interview on ABC News's This Week.
VIRGINIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
AOL Corp

There is a growing shadow campaign to defend Joe Biden from House Republicans

WASHINGTON — As Republicans prepare to use their new House majority to probe the Biden administration and the business dealings of the president's son Hunter, Democrats are assembling a constellation of groups to respond. President Joe Biden hasn’t said if he’s running for re-election, but the groups are designed...
NBC News

NBC News

558K+
Followers
62K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy