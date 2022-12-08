ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Meghan share new details from their proposal story

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
In the second episode of the highly anticipated docuseries " Harry & Meghan ," The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared details about Prince Harry's proposal to his now-wife Meghan and the engagement party that followed.

Many remember the couple telling the BBC in 2017 that the proposal happened during a cozy night while they were roasting chicken . Now, Harry and Meghan are filling in all the blanks from that night.

MORE: The biggest moments explained from Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix docuseries

"I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was greasing a chicken," Harry said. "And that slightly gave the game away. She was like, 'You don't drink champagne. What's the occasion?' I was like, 'I don't know, just had it laying around here, whatever.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMA1M_0jcGwEJa00
Netflix - PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"In the north garden being over looked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles," Harry added, as never-before-seen photos of that night flashed across the screen.

A video of Meghan calling her friend Jessica Mulroney that night was also shown in the episode. In the video, Meghan is overheard saying, "Oh my God, Jess. It's happening…. Oh my God. He told me not to peek."

"Of course I got down on one knee," Harry said as a photo of him on one knee and a selfie of the couple with Meghan's dog, Guy, was shown. "Of course I did."

"He's down on one knee and I was just like, 'Yes!'" Meghan said. "I was just so joyful and excited. I was like 'Ah, we're doing this.' "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2Sja_0jcGwEJa00
Netflix - PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In the episode, Harry said that he wanted to propose to Meghan earlier, but first had to ask permission from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. He also said that he couldn't propose to Meghan outside of the U.K.

MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan discuss race, protecting their children and more in new docuseries

According to Harry and Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser, the couple had an engagement party after the proposal that involved all attendees wearing animal onesies.

"They were so happy," Fraser said in the episode. "And they were gonna keep it quiet because it was gonna be announced a few weeks later. We had a little engagement party and everyone was dressed in animal onesies. And Meghan and Harry were in matching penguin onesies."

Read more about the docuseries here .

