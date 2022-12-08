At his Florida home on Nov. 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024 (via CNN). In an hour-long speech, he called America "a nation in decline" and discussed his many frustrations with the current administration. He promised his supporters that his next campaign will be "our campaign all together." Trump seems to be changing tactics for his 2024 run, with a new catchphrase, "make America great and glorious again," per Newsweek.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO