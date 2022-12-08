ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Everlane sale lets you save 30% on stylish gifts for everyone on your list—shop sweaters, jeans and more

By Christine Persaud
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ce48_0jcGw5SI00
Shop this limited-time Everlane sale for big savings on holiday gifts and more. Reviewed/Everlane

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With temperatures dropping and winter on its way, now's the perfect time to slip into some comfy clothes. From jeans and joggers to sweaters and scarves, you can update your winter wardrobe for less right now at Everlane . Whether you're shopping for yourself, or looking for a holiday gift for someone close, these snuggly and stylish deals certainly won't disappoint.

Everlane’s Cozy Gifting event includes holiday deals with 30% off select items to keep you or a loved one warm, toasty and looking stylish all winter long. The limited-time Everlane sale runs now through Tuesday, December 13 , and gifts can be shipped just in time for Christmas, with free shipping on purchases over $75.

A good pair of jeans is a winter-wardrobe staple. One great pick is the the Everlane ‘90s Cheeky jean , currently down from $108 to just $76—a $32 markdown. Made of premium, non-stretch Japanese denim, our reviewer called them her “perfect pants” and “denim dream.” In testing , we loved the vibrant and crisp color, vintage look and feel and “super-flattering” fit. There’s a size and color for everyone with more than a half-dozen colors, three in-seam length options and waist sizes from 23 to 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjeMv_0jcGw5SI00
Save on jeans, sweaters and accessories right now at Everlane. Reviewed/Everlane

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the fashionista in your life? Check out the Alpaca Crew , one of Everlane’s best-selling items. During the sale you can pick up the top for just $70—$30 off the original $100 price tag. Alpaca yarn is known for not only being ultra-warm but also prickle-free so it won’t irritate skin and is resistant to pilling. Choose from nine colors and an inclusive range of sizes and enjoy the warmth and comfort of the plush and ethically-sourced fabric all season long.

Head to Everlane's limited-time holiday sale right now to save big on the most fashionable gifts of the year. Just be sure to shop fast—time is running out to get your gifts delivered, wrapped and under the tree in time for the big day.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

