New Bern, NC

Kimrey pleads guilty to murder of Mariah Woods

Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, accused of the murder of 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, reached a plea deal Monday. Kimrey avoids the death sentence but will spend the rest of his life in prison after agreeing on a deal with prosecutors. The deal comes just over five years after Woods' body was discovered.
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Earl Kimrey had been charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which sparked a massive search effort.
Three arrested after woman dies from fentanyl overdose

PAMLICO COUNTY — Pamlico County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in Grantsboro on Wed. June 1, 2022, for an unresponsive woman. The woman, 33-year-old Megan Hypes Gaylord, was taken to CarolinaEast where she later died. After an investigation, it was determined that Gaylord died from fentanyl toxicity...
Greenville man wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Greenville Police officers are looking for Duane Cotton, 31, of Farmville. Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official. Officials with Greenville Police said Cotton’s charges stem from a traffic stop with officers on December 3rd, 2022, in the area of Memorial and Peed Drive. Cotton fled...
Bicyclist killed in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
W.P.D. investigating shooting at Dollar General store

At approximately 0115 hours on Monday, December 12, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 1802 W. 5th Street in reference to an alarm activation. Prior to the alarm activation officers in the area heard several gun shots and were in the area investigating.
Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed

While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after...
SBI releases name of woman killed by Onslow County deputy

HUBERT - The State Bureau of Investigations released the name of the woman shot and killed on Thanksgiving by an Onslow County deputy. A spokeswoman for the SBI said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The shooting occurred on Willow Street near Highway 172 in Hubert. According...
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods in court Monday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler is set to appear in court Monday after several delayed trials. Earl Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in...
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
