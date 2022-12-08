ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU President Robinson receives raise, bonus and contract extension

By WTXL Digital Staff
 5 days ago
The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees (BOT) have voted to give Florida A&M President Larry Robinson a 3.5% raise, a 17.5% bonus and an extension of his contract for another year.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the 12th President of Florida A&M University and truly pleased that the Board of Trustees has allowed me to continue in this role," said Robinson. "I look forward to working on our ascension to becoming one of the Top 100 universities in the nation with student success leading the way."

The BOT can only extend the president's contract for 12 months, under the State University regulations.

According to FAMU's press release, the BOT voted for the raise, bonus and extension based on the strength of Robinson's performance evaluation for the 2021-2022 academic year. Back in August, Robinson received a 4.48 out of 5.0 from Trustees, an above-average rating on his annual evaluation.

According to FAMU, the university raised $24.6 million, which surpassed the $12.2 million goal. FAMU also remained the highest-ranked public Historically Black College or University (HBCU) for the 4th consecutive year, moving to number 103 among the U.S. News & World Report top public national universities.

In 2021, Robinson received a 4% raise and a 15% bonus from the BOT. According to FAMU, he was named the university's 12th president in November 2017.

The BOT also approved a three-year contract for Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, the Vice President and Athletic Director. Sykes is set to begin her new role in January 2023.

Tenure for School of Journalism & Graphic Communication Dean Mira Lowe was also approved.

