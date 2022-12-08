Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Don’t let special interests tie the FCC’s Hands
Funding for the federal government runs out on Dec. 16. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum auction authority expires the same day. Spectrum, the invisible airwaves that enable technology like cellular service and Wi-Fi, powers the technologies you and I use every day — and FCC auctions are critical to distributing it.
nexttv.com
Bipartisan Bills Would Goose Satellite Broadband
Bipartisan leaders in the House Energy & Commerce Committee are praising a pair of new bills that would 1) streamline regulation of satellite broadband buildouts while still providing safety from potential orbital debris and 2) extend terrestrial network security legislation to space. Committee chair Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and ranking...
Consumer Reports.org
Go Check the FCC Broadband Map—Mistakes Could Cost Your State Billions
A few weeks ago, the Federal Communications Commission released a new national broadband map, which is supposed to help consumers see their options for internet service. Just as important, the map will be used to help determine where some $42.5 billion in federal funds will go to build out better access in places where high-speed, affordable broadband is lacking.
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
WNCT
$4 million coming to NC for student loan borrowers who sought relief from sued company, AG Stein says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $4 million is headed to thousands of North Carolinians who sought student-loan relief from a company that wound up being sued by officials across the country. Attorney General Josh Stein said Tuesday that 3,649 people in the state will receive payouts three years after a lawsuit was filed against […]
5 Ways To Cut Costs on Internet
According to Move.org, the average household can expect to spend $290.79 per month on utility bills -- $59.99 of that will go to internet and Wi-Fi services. The days of a good broadband connection...
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff expanding high-speed internet to Georgia rural counties
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff came to Jefferson County on Friday to speak to local leaders about a new grant program that will bring better high-speed internet to rural parts of Georgia.
pv-magazine-usa.com
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Senate Bill introduced to incentivize solar carport deployment in California
California Sen. Josh Becker (D-San Mateo) introduced Senate Bill 49, a bill incentivizing solar carport development, at the State Capitol on Monday. “Solar farms use a tremendous amount of land, but that type of open space either isn’t available or is tremendously expensive in cities and suburbs that use the most power,” Becker said. “That’s what makes the solar canopy concept so appealing because it wouldn’t require any more land, it would just give parking lot owners an incentive to make dual-use of their lots by essentially putting a miniature power plant above all those cars.”
The Girl Scouts’ Latest Business Project: Hailing 5G Cellphone Technology
The organization famous for its cookie sales paired with equipment-maker Ericsson to encourage Scouts to spread the word about the technology and to tout its safety. Some scientists see it differently.
Meta battles U.S. antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
SAN JOSE, Calif./ WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday accused Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) of trying to buy its way to dominance in the metaverse, kicking off a high-profile trial to try to prevent the Facebook parent from buying virtual reality app developer Within Inc.
electrek.co
The first huge piece of the first major US offshore wind farm is ready
The first of 62 transition pieces to be manufactured for Vineyard Wind 1, the United States’ first utility-scale offshore wind farm, has just been moved to the port of Avilés, Spain, for shipment to Massachusetts. Vineyard Wind 1. The transition pieces are being made and delivered by Spanish...
WRDW-TV
Ossoff briefs Jefferson County leaders on broadband opportunities
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will brief Jefferson County leaders Friday on resources he secured to expand high-speed internet across Georgia. The briefing was planned for 12:30 p.m. Ossoff said he secured $250 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-quality internet access to families, small...
solarindustrymag.com
DOE Gets Behind Agrivoltaics
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia that will provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics – the co-location of agricultural production and solar...
Phone Arena
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
It has taken nearly two and a half years, but Dish Network is prepared at long last to challenge the three major forces of the US wireless industry with "superfast 5G" at an unbeatable price. Unfortunately, Boost Infinite is not the product of the company's FCC-mandated efforts of building an entirely new mobile network from scratch, instead relying (at least for the time being) solely on service from... the competition.
