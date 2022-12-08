It has taken nearly two and a half years, but Dish Network is prepared at long last to challenge the three major forces of the US wireless industry with "superfast 5G" at an unbeatable price. Unfortunately, Boost Infinite is not the product of the company's FCC-mandated efforts of building an entirely new mobile network from scratch, instead relying (at least for the time being) solely on service from... the competition.

5 DAYS AGO