Students and teachers at G.W. Carver Elementary and Arts Magnet School held a memorial and balloon release for Ceddarius Tell on Friday. Tell, 8, and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax, were killed when a large tree fell on their home as an EF-2 tornado pushed through the Flatwood community just north of the Montgomery city limits on Nov. 30. The boy’s father, Cedric Tell, survived but had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

