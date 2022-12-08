Read full article on original website
Puppies found in North Carolina dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
High-profile NC attorney dies at 78; known for larger-than-life demeanor
Bill Diehl's former clients included NASCAR team owner and car dealer Rick Hendrick, former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn, and speedway track owner Bruton Smith.
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
qcnews.com
Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
WXII 12
Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
S.W.A.T. Team takes into custody man suspected in Winston-Salem killing: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in the killing of a 31-year-old man has been taken into custody by the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a […]
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Blasts coming from Statesville quarry concern nearby neighbors: 'It can't be good for the foundation'
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A loud boom caught the attention of residents across Iredell County Wednesday, sending in complaints and questions to WCNC Charlotte. The source was the Martin Marietta Statesville Quarry. Plus, WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the blast was likely made louder and traveled farther due...
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem shooting leaves over 20 bullet holes in home, car; family urges people to stop gun violence to protect community
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. INVESTIGATION:. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened on KilKare Court on Wednesday. The first call came...
wfmynews2.com
73 dogs dropped off at Forsyth Humane Society
The Forsyth Humane Society said it needs to find homes for the puppies soon. It was at maximum capacity before the dogs were dropped off.
Teen pleads guilty to death of 14-year-old at Fourth of July park in Kernersville, district attorney announces
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Kernersville. On Friday, Tristan Jones appeared in court and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Marcus Key, who was shot and killed in November 2021 at Fourth of July park in Kernersville. On Nov. 17, […]
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday night in northeast Charlotte. The investigation is on Tom Hunter Road, CMPD confirmed. A Channel 9 crew could see officers still at the scene just after 11 p.m. Saturday...
