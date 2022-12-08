ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
UNION COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday night in northeast Charlotte. The investigation is on Tom Hunter Road, CMPD confirmed. A Channel 9 crew could see officers still at the scene just after 11 p.m. Saturday...
CHARLOTTE, NC

