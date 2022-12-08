CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.

