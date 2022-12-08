Read full article on original website
Scott, Condos formally enroll Prop 2 and Prop 5 into Vermont Constitution
Click on image to watch ceremony. With Governor Scott is Secretary of State Jim Condos and Speaker Jill Krowinski. Image from the governor's Facebook page. Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued two proclamations announcing the ratification and adoption of 2022’s Proposition 2 and Proposition 5, amending the Vermont Constitution. In a ceremony required by State law, Secretary of State Jim Condos certified to the Governor the articles of amendment had been adopted by the voters of the State. The amendments were enrolled on the parchment and deposited with the Secretary of State, making official the ratification and adoption by Vermont voters in the 2022 General Election.
Northeast Delta Dental funds $6M dental loan repayment program
Funding over three years to be used to recruit more dentists. Vermont Business Magazine In an effort to attract more dentists to Northern New England, Northeast Delta Dental has provided $6M in funding over three years to be used for dental student loan repayments. The new program will be administered by the Recruitment Center at Bi-State Primary Care Association (Bi-State) and is governed by a Steering Committee with representatives from Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
National Life breaks record, donates over $350K to 435 nonprofits through 'Share the Good'
Vermont Business Magazine National Life Group employees, directors and retirees donated over $350,000 to more than 435 organizations across the globe through the annual “Share the Good” program, in which the National Life Group Foundation matches gifts up to $2,000 during the month of November, making the overall amount given, more than $700,000.
Tri-partisan Rural Caucus begins setting priorities for 2023
Vermont Business Magazine The tri-partisan Rural Caucus (formerly known as the Rural Economic Development Working Group, or REDWnG), met on December 7 with more than 45 members to elect its co-chairs and clerk and begin setting priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session. The Caucus unanimously elected four officers to guide...
Vermont gasoline prices continue to fall
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell another 14 cents since last week. Today's Vermont average price is $3.58 per gallon. The national average is $3.20/g, down 15 cents in a week. Vermont prices are down 47 cents in a month and are still 21 cents higher than a year ago. The national price is down 58 cents in a month and down 8 cents from last year. Analyst GasBuddy expects the national average to fall below $3/g by Christmas.
Performing arts artifacts to be shown at Vermont State House
Exhibits highlight the state as a cultural crossroads. Vermont Business Magazine Two artifacts representing Vermont’s performing arts will be exhibited at the Vermont State House(link is external) from December 12 through January, 2023: A saxophone belonging to blues legend Big Joe Burrell, and a commemorative quilt signed by generations of UVM Lane Series artists commemorating the series’ first 50 years. Both are described in detail, below.
Dairy Farm Innovation & Alternative Management Grant
Vermont Business Magazine Between the economy, climate change, changing consumer preferences, and generational transitions, dairy farmers juggle many challenges – but they’re also in a unique position to positively address those challenges through business innovation. The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center is excited to announce $900,000 in funding through the new Dairy Farm Innovation & Alternative Management Grant.
