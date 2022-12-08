Click on image to watch ceremony. With Governor Scott is Secretary of State Jim Condos and Speaker Jill Krowinski. Image from the governor's Facebook page. Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued two proclamations announcing the ratification and adoption of 2022’s Proposition 2 and Proposition 5, amending the Vermont Constitution. In a ceremony required by State law, Secretary of State Jim Condos certified to the Governor the articles of amendment had been adopted by the voters of the State. The amendments were enrolled on the parchment and deposited with the Secretary of State, making official the ratification and adoption by Vermont voters in the 2022 General Election.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO