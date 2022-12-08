Albany man attempts to steal car, shoots at driver, according to police

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun during an attempted car robbery which resulted in an accident. Sean Hardy, 21, was arrested and faces a slew of charges.

On Monday, around 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Benjamin Street and First Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police noticed a car crash near the intersection, where a car had driven down an embankment.

A woman at the scene informed officers that she was driving the car that was involved in the crash, when a Hardy entered the passenger side of the car, allegedly armed with a handgun, and demanded both the car and other property. During the robbery, the woman sped up, and Hardy fired one shot from the handgun close to the woman’s face, but she was not hit, police say. She lost control of the car after the alleged shot and drove down an embankment, into a tree.

Hardy was located outside of the crashed car with injuries to his lower extremities. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center where he remains admitted and in stable condition. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun at the scene.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree robbery

Second-degree robbery

First-degree reckless endangerment

Hardy was arraigned Thursday afternoon at the hospital. His bail is set at $50,000.

