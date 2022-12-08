ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man attempts to steal car, shoots at driver, according to police

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kVmu_0jcGuPql00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun during an attempted car robbery which resulted in an accident. Sean Hardy, 21, was arrested and faces a slew of charges.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

On Monday, around 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Benjamin Street and First Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police noticed a car crash near the intersection, where a car had driven down an embankment.

A woman at the scene informed officers that she was driving the car that was involved in the crash, when a Hardy entered the passenger side of the car, allegedly armed with a handgun, and demanded both the car and other property. During the robbery, the woman sped up, and Hardy fired one shot from the handgun close to the woman’s face, but she was not hit, police say. She lost control of the car after the alleged shot and drove down an embankment, into a tree.

Police investigating fatal roll-over accident in Orange County

Hardy was located outside of the crashed car with injuries to his lower extremities. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center where he remains admitted and in stable condition. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun at the scene.

Charges:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • First-degree robbery
  • Second-degree robbery
  • First-degree reckless endangerment

Hardy was arraigned Thursday afternoon at the hospital. His bail is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pedestrian struck by car near Colonie Center

A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car near Colonie Center on Monday afternoon. The pedestrian had stepped into traffic – not the crosswalk – say witnesses. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. There are no active charges. The victim was taken...
COLONIE, NY
Daily Voice

Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say

A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Police investigating Halfmoon assault

The Saratoga County sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about an assault that happened Friday in Halfmoon. Deputies tell us that a woman was driving on lower Newton Road, just west of Button Road when she was flagged down by a pedestrian. They say that...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Coeymans resident accused of burglary and attempted choking

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges. On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of […]
COEYMANS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Police hold Coffee with a Cop at Stewart’s Shops

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police held Coffee with a Cop at the Stewart’s Shops on Van Vranken Ave in Schenectady. The outreach effort helps police connect with members of different communities throughout the city, understanding their concerns. Sgt. Nick Mannix said it’s also a way for the police to reach out to people who […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy