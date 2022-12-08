ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

John Daniels
4d ago

So........the city of Redlands is a Leftist community now. I'll make sure I never step foot in that city. And shame on EVERY parent who "gives in", to their child's "delusion", and coercing, that they wish to be something that God, Himself, created that child, to be. Going to be A LOT of screwed-up kids, in a decade or two, angry with their parents, for not being "parents/ADULTS". Who caved to the coercion put upon that child, by either his/her peers, teachers, or both.

Mary J
3d ago

A child cannot buy cigarettes, alcohol, Marijuana, or get a tattoo until they are 18, yet people want them to be able to choose their ex at 5, 8, 10, 15? makes no sense.

Beatrice Miele
4d ago

these clowns should stay in their own towns and out of Reflands ..their just there to STIR a .💩💩pot..Not for any good cause

nbcpalmsprings.com

Greg Wallis Wins State Assembly 47th District Race

California Legislature’s 47th Assembly District now has an assembly member-elect, Greg Wallis. Wallis was sworn in Monday at noon in Palm Desert in the Chase Admin building at the Living Desert. His opponent, Democratic candidate Christy Holstege, conceded to Wallis Monday and shared it in a letter to her...
PALM DESERT, CA
KVCR NEWS

Valley College hosts Real College California Basic Needs Summit

The Real College California Basic Needs Summit focused on California community college students. Community college students have disproportionately higher levels of food insecurity, homelessness and poverty than other college students. Coaching sessions focused on a variety of ways colleges can help to better support their students and bring solutions to...
PALM DESERT, CA
Voice of OC

‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?

Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion

thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning wants its residents to go ‘Blue,’ and enjoy long lives

Okinawa, Japan. Sardinia, Italy. Ikaria, Greece, and Loma Linda, Calif. They are known to host the world’s highest concentrations of folks who have long life expectancies. Maybe, someday, Banning could join the ranks of those cities in enjoying reputations for longevity. Converting Banning, where there is already a population...
BANNING, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont continues investment in Cherry Festival, with caveat

As the Cherry Festival Association gears up for its 103rd program next summer, it can rest assured that there will be at least $100,000 available for use, following the city of Beaumont’s authorization of that sum from its recreational account. But it comes with increased scrutiny. As of 2018,...
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Inland Empire Kids Given 2 Xmas Options: Gift or Donation. See What They Chose

An Inland Empire resident is switching things up for this holiday season. The woman, who only wants to be identified as “Aunt Karry,” typically showers her four nieces and nephews with gifts every Christmas. But this year, she offered them options: "You can get a gift of your choice or cash/gift cards or I can donate the money I would spend on your Christmas presents to animal shelters.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
claremont-courier.com

Embattled school board president resigns

Embattled Claremont Unified School District Board of Education President Steven Llanusa has resigned. The move, announced at 1:30 p.m. today, comes after a week in which several parents — and Llanusa’s four colleagues on CUSD’s Board of Education — asked for his resignation following widely reported allegations of misconduct at a recent holiday party at his home that included shirtless adult male entertainers and underage Claremont High students.
CLAREMONT, CA
CNN

Lawmaker hit with racial slurs during meeting to address racism

The Board of Supervisors in the once-solid Republican stronghold of Orange County, California, put forth a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. The resolution was unanimously adopted, but was met with contempt by some audience members in attendance, with at least one heard on video yelling an ethnic slur. CNN's Josh Campbell reports.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush

(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. “We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community

A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County The post Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
