So........the city of Redlands is a Leftist community now. I'll make sure I never step foot in that city. And shame on EVERY parent who "gives in", to their child's "delusion", and coercing, that they wish to be something that God, Himself, created that child, to be. Going to be A LOT of screwed-up kids, in a decade or two, angry with their parents, for not being "parents/ADULTS". Who caved to the coercion put upon that child, by either his/her peers, teachers, or both.
A child cannot buy cigarettes, alcohol, Marijuana, or get a tattoo until they are 18, yet people want them to be able to choose their ex at 5, 8, 10, 15? makes no sense.
these clowns should stay in their own towns and out of Reflands ..their just there to STIR a .💩💩pot..Not for any good cause
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Related
Greg Wallis Wins State Assembly 47th District Race
Progress on ‘generational’ effort to bring commuter rail to city, valley noted at recent meeting
Valley College hosts Real College California Basic Needs Summit
BLM Approves Project To Provide Permanent, Dependable Water Source For Wildlife In Riverside County
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion
Banning wants its residents to go ‘Blue,’ and enjoy long lives
Beaumont continues investment in Cherry Festival, with caveat
Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Riverside, CA real estate market update
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
Inland Empire Kids Given 2 Xmas Options: Gift or Donation. See What They Chose
Fontana family sets up huge holiday display and will hold special event on Dec. 16
Embattled school board president resigns
Lawmaker hit with racial slurs during meeting to address racism
Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush
Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community
Police report road closure in Palm Springs
KVCR NEWS
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 10