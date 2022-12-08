Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Chewy (CHWY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Chewy (CHWY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 112.50%....
NASDAQ
Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Phreesia (PHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.88. This compares to loss of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.64%. A...
Zacks.com
Will Weakness in Towable Unit Dent Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings?
WGO - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.83 and $898.6 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s fiscal first-quarter earnings...
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Raises Forecast
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stock rose 0.46% (As on December 8, 11:36:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, supported by easing supply-chain issues and steady demand for its soups and meals even as the company raised prices to offset rising costs. Campbell said average selling prices across its meals & beverages, and snacks divisions rose 16% in the first quarter, while overall sales volumes fell about 1%. Campbell’s Spaghetti Carbonara, which costs about $1.53 per serving, was among its most popular recipes as consumers look for ways to stretch their at-home cooking budgets, Clouse said, but added that the company’s condensed soups and broths were losing market share to cheaper store-brand products. The Snacks unit also saw a 15 percent gain in net sales, driven by increased demand for Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Cape Cod potato chips. The unit’s operating earnings rose 20 percent.
futurumresearch.com
MongoDB Announces Solid Q3 Earnings
Analyst Take: MongoDB is a company focused on empowering developers with the company’s developer data platform delivered increasingly through a cloud consumption model known as Atlas. The company has had explosive growth over the last few years since pivoting to a cloud-based model and has more than 39,100 customers in over 100 countries. The developer focus has served the company well, with the MongoDB database platform having been downloaded over 325 million times.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
NASDAQ
Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Vail Resorts (MTN) came out with a quarterly loss of $3.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.17. This compares to loss of $3.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.26%....
Zacks.com
HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Falls 1.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
HQY - Free Report) fell 1.6% till Dec 8, following the company's third-quarter fiscal 2023 results announcement on Dec 6. HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ
National Beverage (FIZZ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
National Beverage (FIZZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.81%. A quarter...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) Stock on Fire: Outpaces Industry in The Past Year
H - Free Report) is benefiting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. This and the emphasis on asset-light deals bode well. Shares of Hyatt have increased 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. The price performance was backed...
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) To Make Big Moves
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.13, or 0.33%, to $39.36. The Enbridge Inc. has recorded 10,475 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments Announce France’s First Offshore Wind Project, Saint-Nazaire, Is Now Fully Operational.
PepsiCo Stock Bumps Higher On Report of North American Job Cuts
PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that suggested the drinks and snacks giant is preparing to lay off hundreds of workers in its north American division. PepsiCo, which lifted its full-year profit forecasts in October following a stronger-than-expected third quarter...
streetwisereports.com
Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22
The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
