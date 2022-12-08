ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fire in Grand Rapids sends two people to hospital

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning, one in critical condition, after a house caught fire in Grand Rapids.

The fire sparked around 12:44 am, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department, and happened in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Carrier Street, the northeast side of the city.

While firefighters were on scene, they said they found one person outside the apartment.

That person was taken to the hospital for evaluation for smoke inhalation, but has since been released, says the GRFD.

During the search of the building, they also found a man inside the apartment, who firefighters say was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

This a developing story. FOX 17 will update you when more information is available.

