ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Saginaw announces new trash collection provider

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Cat rooms reopen at Bay Co. animal center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is reopening its cat rooms to promote adoption. Cat adoptions will be half off for all approved applicants until Dec. 22. While the Bay County center says they do have a handful of kittens looking for a...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Community coming together

Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Bay City recycling program receives grant for expansion. Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. How to assess and budget for home renovations. Updated: 7...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. Bay City recycling program receives grant for expansion. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Bay City is expanding...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10

Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
BAY CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12

Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bay City expands its recycling program

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. “I am so excited for this. This is the best thing next to sliced bread. We need to reduce that carbon footprint. If everybody in the city just takes their cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, milk cartons, puts it in there, think of what we could do for our planet,” said Laura King, Bay City resident.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy