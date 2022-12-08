Read full article on original website
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
Salvation Army to hold donation matching event in Genesee Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Salvation Army will be holding its Match Day event in the Genesee County area Dec. 16 and 17 in the hopes of raising $25,000 that weekend before Christmas. The Big Red Kettle will be visiting Walmart and Kroger sites in Genesee County on Friday,...
Cat rooms reopen at Bay Co. animal center
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is reopening its cat rooms to promote adoption. Cat adoptions will be half off for all approved applicants until Dec. 22. While the Bay County center says they do have a handful of kittens looking for a...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Proposed solar plant causes stir in mid-Michigan township
Conway Township is slated for the plant is holding its first public hearing about changing solar energy ordinances.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sunday brunch at Rita’s Southern Soul Café
SAGINAW, MI — Rita’s Southern Soul Café, located at 110 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, is back in business and serving all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch. Business owner Rita Johnson said the Sunday brunch from noon to 4 p.m. includes a variety of foods and a DJ or live entertainment.
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Pleasant Tuesday weather, tracking rain, mix, and snow Wednesday/Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new workweek got off to a quiet start with cloud coverage being quite stubborn through the day. This will be a similar trend today with mostly cloudy skies in general, but there is a slightly better chance for a little bit of sun compared to Monday.
Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
5 hidden gems for Christmas shopping in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – With Christmas cheer in the air, highlighted by decorations and lights, downtown Jackson itself is a hidden gem for holiday shopping. Whether it’s for a friend, a relative or an office party, there are plenty shops downtown to make holiday shopping easier. Here are five great places to find the perfect gift in Jackson.
SLICK TRAVEL: Rain, snow, and strong wind gusts on tap for mid-week
A larger system develops in West Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and strong wind gusts. Slick travel is likely Thursday morning.
Bay City expands its recycling program
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. “I am so excited for this. This is the best thing next to sliced bread. We need to reduce that carbon footprint. If everybody in the city just takes their cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, milk cartons, puts it in there, think of what we could do for our planet,” said Laura King, Bay City resident.
