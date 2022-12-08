STARKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after accidentally shooting a woman in the torso, police said. Cole Crosby was sitting in a car outside a Circle K in Starke when he allegedly "negligently" shot a single round from a 9mm handgun. The bullet went through the driver-side door and struck a nearby woman in the torso, police said.

STARKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO