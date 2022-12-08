ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Hakuna Matat
3d ago

is it me or parents give their hound kids too much freedom?. I couldn't be outside hanging out until I was older. My mom kept me in the house and was only left outside if it was in front of it. No leaving to hang out etc

palmcoastobserver.com

Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend

A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
BUNNELL, FL
First Coast News

Police: Starke woman injured after 18-year-old accidentally shoots through car door

STARKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after accidentally shooting a woman in the torso, police said. Cole Crosby was sitting in a car outside a Circle K in Starke when he allegedly "negligently" shot a single round from a 9mm handgun. The bullet went through the driver-side door and struck a nearby woman in the torso, police said.
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead, another in critical condition after apartment shooting

The Alachua Police Department (APD) is investigating a drug deal that turned deadly last Friday night. APD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center (CCC), say they received multiple calls on Dec. 9th reporting that they heard gun shots. Others reported that someone was shot inside of the One 51 Apartments.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once. Officers later found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
