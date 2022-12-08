ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Multiple cars broken into, one stolen in Caledonia overnight

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A busy Tuesday morning for police in Caledonia, dealing with multiple car break-ins before dawn, and one car stolen right out of the owner's driveway. The break-ins happened in an area near 3 Mile and North Green Bay roads. At first, police thought a stolen laptop...
CALEDONIA, WI
WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Vandals target 28 cars in window-smashing spree

MILWAUKEE — Guests at the Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront location in Glendale woke up to smashed car windows Sunday morning. Police say vandals smashed windows on 28 cars, though most of the vehicles did not have any items stolen. Buddy Michaelson, 23, said he was in town from Minneapolis...
GLENDALE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee woman, 2 children found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the critical missing alert for a Milwaukee mother and her two children has been canceled. Brianna Futch, 23, Bria Bray, 2 and Xessex Bray, 1, were found safe. There was concner after they were last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 near 76th and Congress. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at Douglas Avenue/Highway 32 in between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when it...
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI

