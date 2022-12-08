Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
WISN
Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
WISN
USPIS pouring resources into Milwaukee to find person who killed letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The United States Postal Inspection Services, FBI and Milwaukee Police Department are all pitching in to find the person responsible for killing a USPS letter carrier in Milwaukee Friday. It happened near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Come Monday, no one is in custody, and Milwaukee police...
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
WISN
Multiple cars broken into, one stolen in Caledonia overnight
CALEDONIA, Wis. — A busy Tuesday morning for police in Caledonia, dealing with multiple car break-ins before dawn, and one car stolen right out of the owner's driveway. The break-ins happened in an area near 3 Mile and North Green Bay roads. At first, police thought a stolen laptop...
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated
The day before Khalilah Brister and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson were found dead in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going to drive her car into a lake with her daughter in it. Family wonders why there was no Amber Alert.
WISN
Milwaukee Laundromat employee dodges reckless driver, owner wants change in the area
MILWAUKEE — A reckless driver went flying through the air near 80th Street and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Monday. The vehicle flipped over and landed in the Capitol Quick Wash Laundromat parking lot, nearly striking an employee who was outside sweeping. In the surveillance video, you see the...
WISN
'Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued?' Family of woman, child found submerged in lake demands answers
MILWAUKEE — The investigation continues after a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, Khalilah Brister, and her 7-year-old daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, were found dead in Northridge Lake on Thursday afternoon. Their mother and grandmother is outraged, heartbroken and begging for answers. Jackie Brister said she knew her daughter wasn't well and said...
WISN
Vandals target 28 cars in window-smashing spree
MILWAUKEE — Guests at the Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront location in Glendale woke up to smashed car windows Sunday morning. Police say vandals smashed windows on 28 cars, though most of the vehicles did not have any items stolen. Buddy Michaelson, 23, said he was in town from Minneapolis...
Nearly 30 cars broken into at Glendale's Holiday Inn
Nearly 30 cars were broken into early Sunday morning in the Holiday Inn parking lot, Glendale police say.
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman, 2 children found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the critical missing alert for a Milwaukee mother and her two children has been canceled. Brianna Futch, 23, Bria Bray, 2 and Xessex Bray, 1, were found safe. There was concner after they were last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 near 76th and Congress. According...
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
wuwm.com
Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace
Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark. Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city. The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
WISN
Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at Douglas Avenue/Highway 32 in between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. Investigators said a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
