Road rage incident leads to arrest after driver brandishes firearm
A 30-year-old man was arrested after he pointed a gun at another driver because he said they were tailgating him, according to a police report. While such reports are not uncommon, police say an on-scene arrest is.
At about 4:33 p.m., police were dispatched to Interstate 35 near exit 464 toward U.S. 77 and Pennsylvania Drive for a call about a reckless driver. The caller said that another driver pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident.
