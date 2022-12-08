Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Man in serious condition after shark attack at Anaehoomalu Bay on Big Island | UPDATE
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being bitten by a shark at Anaehoomalu Bay on the Big Island, Tuesday. Emergency crews were called out to Anaehoomalu Bay, at the Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa Village, due to the reported attack just after 8:15 a.m.
Hawaii resident wins $50,000 at Vegas casino
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After playing the slots, Hawaii resident won $50,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!
Scientists declare on same day Hawaii's Kilauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes are no longer erupting
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological...
Princess Abigail Kawananakoa has died, family announces
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
Maternal mortality rates disproportionally affecting groups
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Compared to other states, Hawaii has a low maternal mortality rate because of the different support systems in place. According to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), for every 100,000 births there are about 14 deaths. And although this is a low rate, the goal is to bring it down even more.
Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
'She was really humble' | Princess Abigail Kawananakoa remembered for her generosity
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many mourn the death of Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa, some remembered her generous contributions to the Native Hawaiian people. "She was really humble. I mean, if people only knew like just a fourth of what she has done for a lot of people," Kawananakoa's personal chanter Kimo Keaulana praised.
Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next...
Hawaii boy, 12, using own money to buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged kids
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Christmas is two weeks away and one preteen tells KITV4 he has been saving all year for this. But not to get gifts for himself, instead, he's looking to make the holidays happy for those less fortunate. Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana. Raiden Barrientos, 12, has quite a...
