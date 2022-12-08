Call it a Big Ten on Big Ten crime, but Penn State is plucking from Northwestern’s recruiting haul to add to its own in the Class of 2023. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Mason Robinson announced “I am thankful for all the love from [Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald] and Northwestern university (sic) but I am officially de-committing from Northwestern University,” Robinson said in his released statement via Twitter. “I will be going back to where it all started, with Coach Franklin and the Nittany Lions. I am committing to Penn State University.” Penn State was one of the first offers to be...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO