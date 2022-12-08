ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Packers Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers came back from their bye on Tuesday with two new faces on their practice squad. Or, more accurately, one new face and one familiar face. The returning player was interior offensive linemen Michal Menet. Menet, a three-year starting center at Penn...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State gets commitment from DL Mason Robinson, who flips from Northwestern

Call it a Big Ten on Big Ten crime, but Penn State is plucking from Northwestern’s recruiting haul to add to its own in the Class of 2023. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Mason Robinson announced “I am thankful for all the love from [Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald] and Northwestern university (sic) but I am officially de-committing from Northwestern University,” Robinson said in his released statement via Twitter. “I will be going back to where it all started, with Coach Franklin and the Nittany Lions. I am committing to Penn State University.” Penn State was one of the first offers to be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wichita Eagle

Week 15 Odds: Panthers vs Steelers

The Carolina Panthers pulled out a big win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday and return home just one game out of first place of the NFC South, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An effective rushing attack which rushed for 223 yards could give this week's opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, a lot of issues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Stronger Following Bye?

The Washington Commanders are getting back into their groove after a relaxing bye week, one which saw their playoff positioning improve. The Commanders jumped up two spots in the NFC playoff picture after the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks both lost at home. Washington also saw a boost in...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches

The Detroit Lions continued their late season roll with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company exorcised the demons that came with the team’s close loss in Week 3, and ensured that the division-leading Vikings couldn’t clinch the NFC North title at Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI

