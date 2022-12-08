Read full article on original website
Related
RIP to coach Mike Leach, perhaps the most influential figure in Big 12 football history
At Texas Tech, visionary football coach Mike Leach revolutionized offense in the Big 12. He died Monday evening at age 61.
Wichita Eagle
Packers Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers came back from their bye on Tuesday with two new faces on their practice squad. Or, more accurately, one new face and one familiar face. The returning player was interior offensive linemen Michal Menet. Menet, a three-year starting center at Penn...
Penn State gets commitment from DL Mason Robinson, who flips from Northwestern
Call it a Big Ten on Big Ten crime, but Penn State is plucking from Northwestern’s recruiting haul to add to its own in the Class of 2023. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Mason Robinson announced “I am thankful for all the love from [Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald] and Northwestern university (sic) but I am officially de-committing from Northwestern University,” Robinson said in his released statement via Twitter. “I will be going back to where it all started, with Coach Franklin and the Nittany Lions. I am committing to Penn State University.” Penn State was one of the first offers to be...
Wichita Eagle
Week 15 Odds: Panthers vs Steelers
The Carolina Panthers pulled out a big win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday and return home just one game out of first place of the NFC South, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An effective rushing attack which rushed for 223 yards could give this week's opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, a lot of issues.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster soars, Pacheco, McKinnon share + more in this week’s snap counts
The Chiefs secured a 34-28 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High and moved one step closer to clinching the AFC West. But the game certainly wasn’t pretty: Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead, then had to hold on after the Broncos made a comeback attempt with 21 straight points.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Stronger Following Bye?
The Washington Commanders are getting back into their groove after a relaxing bye week, one which saw their playoff positioning improve. The Commanders jumped up two spots in the NFC playoff picture after the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks both lost at home. Washington also saw a boost in...
Wichita Eagle
Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches
The Detroit Lions continued their late season roll with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company exorcised the demons that came with the team’s close loss in Week 3, and ensured that the division-leading Vikings couldn’t clinch the NFC North title at Ford Field.
Comments / 0