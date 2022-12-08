Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
Clean and Sober Craig hosts end-of-year sledding event
The Health Parntership’s Clean and Sober Craig is hosting an end-of-the year recovery-friendly event at the end of this month. Join the Health Partnership at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 for sledding at North Park in Craig in an event that is family friendly and open to anyone in the community who is looking for a drug and alcohol-free community.
Craig Daily Press
Experience, artistry and expertise power Craig’s Gunsmoke Taxidermy
Dean Malitizia, owner of Gunsmoke Taxidermy, discovered he was attracted to taxidermy as a young kid. The profession combines the techniques of preservation, knowledge of biology and an artistic skill to create a beautiful and life-like mount. “It’s something I’ve always had an interest in since I was young. My...
Craig Daily Press
Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association ‘Tis the Season Tournament
The 10th annual ‘Tis the Season Tournament hosted by Craig Youth Hockey Association was in full swing Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Moffat County Ice Arena. The 10 and under Squirts Craig Cougar team brought in four visiting teams for round robin games. Fraser took...
Craig Daily Press
Craig Police present annual awards to department staff
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 the Craig Police Department hosted its annual Christmas party at the Center of Craig and recognized a supervisor of the year, officer of the year, and employee of the year in a small awards ceremony. Sgt. Corey Wagner, who has been with the department since...
Craig Daily Press
White River call ‘significant’ for water users
A water conservancy district has put a call on the White River, an action that has the potential to alter the system for other water users. On Dec. 1, the Rangely-based Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District placed a call for its water right of 620 cubic feet per second at the Taylor Draw Dam hydroelectric plant, which the district owns and operates. It is only the second-ever call on the White River. A call occurs when a water rights holder isn’t getting the full amount of water to which they are entitled and upstream water users are shut off or “curtailed” so that the downstream user can get their full amount.
Comments / 0