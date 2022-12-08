LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hwang’s Martial Arts has been part of the Louisville community for decades and they need our help for this year’s annual can drive. The business is working to raise 5,000 restaurant-sized cans to donate to Wayside Christian Mission to help feed the homeless. They raised 4,000 last year and expect to beat that number this time around!

