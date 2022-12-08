ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Bristol, Tennessee

On a weekend getaway, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Bristol, Tennessee. Whether you enjoy exploring history or want a nice place to visit with your family, you’ll find plenty to do here. Whether you’re into hiking, shopping, or just getting out to explore the great outdoors, Bristol is a fun and funky place to spend a day (or three).
BRISTOL, TN
WATE

Man kills himself during arrest

Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant according to a release from the Greeneville Police Department. Man kills himself during arrest. Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were...
GREENEVILLE, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Jonesborough

If you are searching for the hospital completed list in the Jonesborough range, you have entered the accurate location. In this blog article, I’ll share a list of top hospital , that are situated in the Jonesborough. You will get a Web Address details, Contact Number, directions, approximate regular...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnson City

Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ECU returning $15 million to members

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
KINGSPORT, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

BrightRidge, TVA unveil Johnson City Smart Poles

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge along with the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon on 49 new Smart Poles that were installed in downtown Johnson City. According to a release from BrightRidge the smart poles will monitor flood sensors along Brush Creek running through Founders Park and provide loudspeakers for music and emergency alerts. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TDOT: Traffic flowing after I-26 E crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition

BIG STONE GAP — Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced on Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
NORTON, VA
WKRN News 2

East TN sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block …. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block …. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block on the basketball court. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy