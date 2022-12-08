Read full article on original website
Founder of Clear Creek Golf Course honored with PGA's Distinguished Career Award
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A longtime staple in the Tri-Cities golf community received a prestigious award on Saturday night. Luther Minor received the Distinguished Career Award from the PGA of America's Tri-Cities Chapter. The award recognizes someone who's had an outstanding career as a PGA Professional based on service...
Things to Do in Bristol, Tennessee
On a weekend getaway, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Bristol, Tennessee. Whether you enjoy exploring history or want a nice place to visit with your family, you’ll find plenty to do here. Whether you’re into hiking, shopping, or just getting out to explore the great outdoors, Bristol is a fun and funky place to spend a day (or three).
‘She was a trailblazer’: Family learns of suffragist grandmother’s work
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrates the historical marker of the home of women’s rights suffragist, Eliza Shaut White. White was a suffragist in Johnson City who organized a parade that took people down to Fountain Square. There is a mural on Ashe Street that commemorates that parade. The Women’s Suffrage Coalition of […]
Man kills himself during arrest
Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant according to a release from the Greeneville Police Department. Man kills himself during arrest. Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were...
Best Hospital In Jonesborough
If you are searching for the hospital completed list in the Jonesborough range, you have entered the accurate location. In this blog article, I’ll share a list of top hospital , that are situated in the Jonesborough. You will get a Web Address details, Contact Number, directions, approximate regular...
Best Hospital In Johnson City
Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff’s office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole. WATE Midday News. Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive …...
ECU returning $15 million to members
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
BrightRidge, TVA unveil Johnson City Smart Poles
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge along with the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon on 49 new Smart Poles that were installed in downtown Johnson City. According to a release from BrightRidge the smart poles will monitor flood sensors along Brush Creek running through Founders Park and provide loudspeakers for music and emergency alerts. […]
Cherokee NJROTC recognized as Distinguished Unit with Honors for 15th straight year
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit has been recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th consecutive year. The unit received the honor Friday during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
TDOT: Traffic flowing after I-26 E crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing […]
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition
BIG STONE GAP — Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced on Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities. A news release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies responded to the incident to find that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility, resulting in what police describe […]
East TN sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the […]
Riot causes 'significant damage' to Mountain Youth Academy, police say
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A riot caused significant damage to Mountain Youth Academy in Mountain City Sunday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Several juveniles were taken into custody and will have a hearing Monday. --- Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester told News 5 that the...
Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange
Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block …. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block …. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block on the basketball court. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle...
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
