Chicago, IL

Chicago Sky head coach James Wade: Brittney Griner is a gentle giant

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YQaw_0jcGsunu00

Chicago Sky General Manager and head coach James Wade joins John Williams to talk about WNBA star Brittney Griner being released from a Russian prison after a prisoner swap with Russia. Coach Wade tells us about coaching Brittney Griner, why so many WNBA players play overseas, what we should know about Brittney on and off the basketball court, and if this incident will impact players going overseas to play.

