NASDAQ
Chewy (CHWY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Chewy (CHWY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 112.50%....
Zacks.com
Will Weakness in Towable Unit Dent Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings?
WGO - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.83 and $898.6 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s fiscal first-quarter earnings...
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
Costco reports results for Q1 of fiscal 2023, misses on revenue and EPS
Costco's revenue and earnings-per-share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 came in below estimates Thursday. The CFO spoke on the results during a call.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
streetwisereports.com
Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22
The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
Zacks.com
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
NASDAQ
Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Vail Resorts (MTN) came out with a quarterly loss of $3.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.17. This compares to loss of $3.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.26%....
tipranks.com
Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) Operating Margin Decreases
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stock fell 12.51% (As on December 9, 12:32:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company beats the earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Net revenue increased 26% in North America, and increased 41% internationally. Total comparable sales increased 22%, or 25% on a constant dollar basis. Comparable store sales increased 14%, or 17% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue increased 31%, or 34% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue represented 41% of total net revenue compared to 40% for the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit increased 25% to $1.0 billion and gross margin decreased 130 basis points to 55.9%. Adjusted income from operations increased 25%. Adjusted operating margin decreased 40 basis points. The Company had opened 23 net new company-operated stores during the third quarter, ending with 623 stores. The Company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $352.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $394.8 million. Inventories at the end of the third quarter of 2022 increased 85% to $1.7 billion compared to $0.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. On a unit basis inventory increased 80%, representing a three-year compound annual growth rate of 38%, which is inclusive of three-percentage points for in-transit inventories.
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Raises Forecast
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stock rose 0.46% (As on December 8, 11:36:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, supported by easing supply-chain issues and steady demand for its soups and meals even as the company raised prices to offset rising costs. Campbell said average selling prices across its meals & beverages, and snacks divisions rose 16% in the first quarter, while overall sales volumes fell about 1%. Campbell’s Spaghetti Carbonara, which costs about $1.53 per serving, was among its most popular recipes as consumers look for ways to stretch their at-home cooking budgets, Clouse said, but added that the company’s condensed soups and broths were losing market share to cheaper store-brand products. The Snacks unit also saw a 15 percent gain in net sales, driven by increased demand for Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Cape Cod potato chips. The unit’s operating earnings rose 20 percent.
Inflation report, Lululemon falls, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Traders will be concentrating on key economic reports including the latest on inflation and consumer sentiment.
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) Stock on Fire: Outpaces Industry in The Past Year
H - Free Report) is benefiting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. This and the emphasis on asset-light deals bode well. Shares of Hyatt have increased 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. The price performance was backed...
futurumresearch.com
MongoDB Announces Solid Q3 Earnings
Analyst Take: MongoDB is a company focused on empowering developers with the company’s developer data platform delivered increasingly through a cloud consumption model known as Atlas. The company has had explosive growth over the last few years since pivoting to a cloud-based model and has more than 39,100 customers in over 100 countries. The developer focus has served the company well, with the MongoDB database platform having been downloaded over 325 million times.
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) To Make Big Moves
EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments Announce France's First Offshore Wind Project, Saint-Nazaire, Is Now Fully Operational.
