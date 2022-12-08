ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mavs One of ‘Most Engaged’ Teams for Pistons’ Nerlens Noel Trade

The Dallas Mavericks have been named in several NBA trade rumors as trade season is rapidly cranks up. One of those rumors includes a potential reunion with former Maverick and current Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. First reported by SNY's Ian Begley on Dec. 8, the Mavericks 'touched base' with...
Doug Crosby’s 50-45 Danny Sabatello scorecard in Raufeon Stots’ Bellator 289 win under scrutiny

It appears there may be some behind-the-scenes fallout from the Bellator 289 main event. Raufeon Stots (19-1 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) beat Danny Sabatello (13-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) with a split decision this past Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Stots went into the fight as the interim bantamweight champion and retained that belt with the win. He also moved on to the $1 million final of Bellator’s 135-pound grand prix tournament.

