Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Week 15 Power Rankings: Doubts on ‘Baffling Play-Calling’ & Pass Rush?
FRISCO - We're mere weeks away from the start of the NFL Playoffs and teams are doing their best in this last month of the season to battle for positioning within the top four seeds of each conference. Week 14 brought some scary moments for some of those teams, with...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Wichita Eagle
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Starting QB For Remainder of Season
After coming into 2022 as defending Super Bowl champions, at 4-9, the Los Angeles Rams seem hopelessly out of the playoff race. The Rams have a very slim chance but would have to run the table and get a lot of help from other teams across the league. The Seattle...
Wichita Eagle
Two Odell Beckham Jr. Contenders Just Signed Veteran WRs
Without playing a down in 2022, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained a fixture in the NFL's news cycle. Beckham Jr. has courted interest from multiple teams as he rehabs from an ACL tear suffered during the Rams’ 23–20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Wichita Eagle
Final NFL Week 14 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season began with the Los Angeles Rams' Baker Mayfield-led comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders and ended with the New England Patriots defeating the Arizona Cardinals in a game marred by Kyler Murray's potentially serious non-contact knee injury. It was a devastating loss for...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster soars, Pacheco, McKinnon share + more in this week’s snap counts
The Chiefs secured a 34-28 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High and moved one step closer to clinching the AFC West. But the game certainly wasn’t pretty: Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead, then had to hold on after the Broncos made a comeback attempt with 21 straight points.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs One of ‘Most Engaged’ Teams for Pistons’ Nerlens Noel Trade
The Dallas Mavericks have been named in several NBA trade rumors as trade season is rapidly cranks up. One of those rumors includes a potential reunion with former Maverick and current Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. First reported by SNY's Ian Begley on Dec. 8, the Mavericks 'touched base' with...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: Clark Phillips III Declares for Draft
One of the highest-ranked corners in the 2023 class, Clark Phillips III of Utah, is headed for the NFL. Philli[ps is a smaller prospect, but his lower body fundamentals are teach-tape in cornerback play. A twitchy athlete, Phillips has quick feet, smooth hips, and the speed to mirror and match receivers.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett’s Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue. Staring down...
Wichita Eagle
Week 15 Odds: Panthers vs Steelers
The Carolina Panthers pulled out a big win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday and return home just one game out of first place of the NFC South, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An effective rushing attack which rushed for 223 yards could give this week's opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, a lot of issues.
Wichita Eagle
Jack Conklin Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner
Since 1984, Cleveland Browns players have voted for the player they believe exemplifies courage, compassion, commitment and community, qualities attributed to the former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer Ed Block. This year's winner is tackle Jack Conklin. Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon in his right knee last year that knocked...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Doncic Available For Mavericks As Thunder Wrap up Road Trip
The battle of two MVP candidates takes place in Dallas on Monday night when Oklahoma City takes on the Dallas Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder into battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The game marks the end of a five game road trip for the Thunder, OKC...
Wichita Eagle
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-Point Eruption Leads Top Performers against Mavericks
Oklahoma City came up a few stops shy of a road win in Dallas Monday night, dropping a close 121-114 contest to the Mavericks. Despite making more field goals attempts, and shooting 47.7% compared to Dallas’ 41.9%, the Thunder’s defensive effort wasn’t enough, allowing Jason Kidd’s team wide open triple after wide open triple. For the Mavericks, 22 makes in 54 tries from behind the 3-point line propelled the team to victory.
Wichita Eagle
Rookies, Kyler Murray Injury Help Desperate Patriots Keep Season Alive With Victory over Cardinals
With their season gasping for air Monday night in the desert, the desperate New England Patriots found life support by turning to new faces and relying on an old friend. An injury to Kyler Murray didn't hurt their cause, either. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals 13-7 early in the third quarter,...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Among Trade Suitors Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic
The Dallas Mavericks have started the 2022-23 season with a 13-12 record and plenty of room to improve, as the midseason trade deadline approaches. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency over the summer, the Mavs have deployed Spencer Dinwiddie as the starting backcourt partner to Luka Doncic. When Tim Hardaway Jr. is converting at a strong clip from deep, he enhances the Mavs' offense, but he's largely limited to perimeter shooting as a means of making his impact. Could they pursue a wing to help?
Wichita Eagle
Pat Riley Details How LeBron James Wanted Erik Spoelstra Fired in 2010
In 2010, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was tasked with leading a team that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. At the time, the Heat had three of the top 10 players in the league. But they started 9-8 and Heat team president Pat Riley said James had plans of firing Spoelstra.
Wichita Eagle
Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Wichita Eagle
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ross Stripling Signs With Giants
Starting pitcher Ross Stripling has signed with the Giants on a two-year, $25-million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. The deal also reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season. Stripling, 33, was superb in the back end of the Blue Jays rotation in 2022, pitching to a 3.01 ERA...
Comments / 0