Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Two Odell Beckham Jr. Contenders Just Signed Veteran WRs

Without playing a down in 2022, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained a fixture in the NFL's news cycle. Beckham Jr. has courted interest from multiple teams as he rehabs from an ACL tear suffered during the Rams’ 23–20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Final NFL Week 14 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season began with the Los Angeles Rams' Baker Mayfield-led comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders and ended with the New England Patriots defeating the Arizona Cardinals in a game marred by Kyler Murray's potentially serious non-contact knee injury. It was a devastating loss for...
Wichita Eagle

Mavs One of ‘Most Engaged’ Teams for Pistons’ Nerlens Noel Trade

The Dallas Mavericks have been named in several NBA trade rumors as trade season is rapidly cranks up. One of those rumors includes a potential reunion with former Maverick and current Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. First reported by SNY's Ian Begley on Dec. 8, the Mavericks 'touched base' with...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Draft: Clark Phillips III Declares for Draft

One of the highest-ranked corners in the 2023 class, Clark Phillips III of Utah, is headed for the NFL. Philli[ps is a smaller prospect, but his lower body fundamentals are teach-tape in cornerback play. A twitchy athlete, Phillips has quick feet, smooth hips, and the speed to mirror and match receivers.
UTAH STATE
Wichita Eagle

Week 15 Odds: Panthers vs Steelers

The Carolina Panthers pulled out a big win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday and return home just one game out of first place of the NFC South, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An effective rushing attack which rushed for 223 yards could give this week's opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, a lot of issues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jack Conklin Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Since 1984, Cleveland Browns players have voted for the player they believe exemplifies courage, compassion, commitment and community, qualities attributed to the former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer Ed Block. This year's winner is tackle Jack Conklin. Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon in his right knee last year that knocked...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-Point Eruption Leads Top Performers against Mavericks

Oklahoma City came up a few stops shy of a road win in Dallas Monday night, dropping a close 121-114 contest to the Mavericks. Despite making more field goals attempts, and shooting 47.7% compared to Dallas’ 41.9%, the Thunder’s defensive effort wasn’t enough, allowing Jason Kidd’s team wide open triple after wide open triple. For the Mavericks, 22 makes in 54 tries from behind the 3-point line propelled the team to victory.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Among Trade Suitors Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic

The Dallas Mavericks have started the 2022-23 season with a 13-12 record and plenty of room to improve, as the midseason trade deadline approaches. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency over the summer, the Mavs have deployed Spencer Dinwiddie as the starting backcourt partner to Luka Doncic. When Tim Hardaway Jr. is converting at a strong clip from deep, he enhances the Mavs' offense, but he's largely limited to perimeter shooting as a means of making his impact. Could they pursue a wing to help?
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Pat Riley Details How LeBron James Wanted Erik Spoelstra Fired in 2010

In 2010, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was tasked with leading a team that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. At the time, the Heat had three of the top 10 players in the league. But they started 9-8 and Heat team president Pat Riley said James had plans of firing Spoelstra.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Ross Stripling Signs With Giants

Starting pitcher Ross Stripling has signed with the Giants on a two-year, $25-million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. The deal also reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season. Stripling, 33, was superb in the back end of the Blue Jays rotation in 2022, pitching to a 3.01 ERA...

