Oxford, MA

WCVB

Massachusetts girl surprised with Hawaii trip after completing cancer treatment

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip on Monday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen, of Newton, with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Boston-based Breaktime working to end young adult homelessness

BOSTON — A Massachusetts organization that's made national headlines is helping to address the issue of homelessness among young people. Jack Diaz and four other people lived out of a Nissan Rogue during a two-week period of time last winter. Diaz said at times it was so cold and there was no place to go that the only way to keep warm was to go to sleep.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

BAA begins search for next primary sponsor of Boston Marathon

BOSTON — For the first time since 1985, the Boston Athletic Association is in the market for a new primary sponsor for the Boston Marathon. Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would say goodbye to its role as the primary sponsor following the 127th running of the iconic marathon, which is scheduled for April 17.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mardi and the Whites

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Outdoor enthusiast Mardi Fuller loves to hike in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, but noticed that hikers on the trail did not look like her. She and filmmakerPaula Champagne have teamed up to produce a film called “Mardi and the Whites” that explores the lack of access for people of color to this outdoor sport.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police, DA's office investigating 'apparent homicide' in Stoughton home

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police and the District Attorney's office said they are investigating after a body was found in an outbuilding near a Stoughton home. That investigation is unfolding at 743 Park Street, near 5th Street, where numerous Stoughton Police Department officers and vehicles were seen. Police wrapped a ring of yellow tape around a Massachusetts home and shifted passing traffic for the investigation.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Tree Equity in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Speak for the Trees is a local organization helping neighborhoods grow urban forests in an effort to help communities absorb some of the impacts of climate change and to ‘green’ Boston with more trees. David Meshoulam and Jerel Ferguson explain the connection between trees and environmental justice and racial and social equity.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Jennifer Hudson scoring accolades, sharing special moments with talk show audience

BOSTON — Three months after launching her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson is scoring accolades. “It’s a dream. It's an honor,” Hudson said. Nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winner said hosting "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has been her most fun yet.
BOSTON, MA

