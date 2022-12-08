Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
WCVB
Massachusetts girl surprised with Hawaii trip after completing cancer treatment
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip on Monday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen, of Newton, with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.
WCVB
Boston-based Breaktime working to end young adult homelessness
BOSTON — A Massachusetts organization that's made national headlines is helping to address the issue of homelessness among young people. Jack Diaz and four other people lived out of a Nissan Rogue during a two-week period of time last winter. Diaz said at times it was so cold and there was no place to go that the only way to keep warm was to go to sleep.
WCVB
Mass General Brigham researchers find significant benefit to Paxlovid for COVID-19 vaccinated patients
BOSTON — While medical professionals have known for a while that the antiviral drug Paxlovid can dramatically reduce hospitalization or death for high-risk patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, new data finds it also has a significant benefit for those who did get their shots. Researchers at Mass...
WCVB
5 Investigates: New details on woman who owned Boston condo where infant remains were found
BOSTON — It's still a mystery who the four infants were, how they died or how they got in the freezer of a South Boston condominium unit at 838 East Broadway. But interviews and public records do tell us about where they were found. The condo unit was owned...
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
WCVB
Hiker who died in 300-foot fall in Crawford Notch was engineer for Cog Railway
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials on Monday publicly released the identity of the hiker who died Saturday morning after falling hundreds of feet off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, was taking photos from the summit...
WCVB
BAA begins search for next primary sponsor of Boston Marathon
BOSTON — For the first time since 1985, the Boston Athletic Association is in the market for a new primary sponsor for the Boston Marathon. Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would say goodbye to its role as the primary sponsor following the 127th running of the iconic marathon, which is scheduled for April 17.
WCVB
Mardi and the Whites
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Outdoor enthusiast Mardi Fuller loves to hike in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, but noticed that hikers on the trail did not look like her. She and filmmakerPaula Champagne have teamed up to produce a film called “Mardi and the Whites” that explores the lack of access for people of color to this outdoor sport.
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
WCVB
Police, DA's office investigating 'apparent homicide' in Stoughton home
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police and the District Attorney's office said they are investigating after a body was found in an outbuilding near a Stoughton home. That investigation is unfolding at 743 Park Street, near 5th Street, where numerous Stoughton Police Department officers and vehicles were seen. Police wrapped a ring of yellow tape around a Massachusetts home and shifted passing traffic for the investigation.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman dies after being hit by vehicle outside doctor's office in Salem
SALEM, Mass. — A North Shore woman who was struck by a vehicle outside of a doctor's office in Salem has died of her injuries, according to police. Salem police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 11 a.m. Friday in the patient pickup area of North Shore Physicians Group at 331 Highland Ave.
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
WCVB
Tree Equity in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Speak for the Trees is a local organization helping neighborhoods grow urban forests in an effort to help communities absorb some of the impacts of climate change and to ‘green’ Boston with more trees. David Meshoulam and Jerel Ferguson explain the connection between trees and environmental justice and racial and social equity.
WCVB
Jennifer Hudson scoring accolades, sharing special moments with talk show audience
BOSTON — Three months after launching her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson is scoring accolades. “It’s a dream. It's an honor,” Hudson said. Nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winner said hosting "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has been her most fun yet.
WCVB
3 women stabbed in Medford attack, suspect arrested after fleeing city, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man is facing charges after three women were stabbed during an attack outside a home in Medford, Massachusetts. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the attack Monday night at 22 Doane Road. “He came to the door with a knife,”...
WCVB
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in the Massachusetts town. What makes this case unusual is that a Peabody police officer was one of the last people to see this man before he disappeared.
WCVB
'Rather surprised': Mother of Massachusetts woman killed in Lockerbie bombing reacts to new arrest
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman whose daughter died nearly 34 years ago in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, says she will be in court when the trial for the latest suspect in the international act of terrorism begins. Like the rest of the...
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
WCVB
Boston reveals master plan for future changes, revitalization of Franklin Park
BOSTON — Boston's Franklin Park, the city's largest park, is in line for the largest investment since it was designed and built in the late 1800s. "Great public landscapes are never finished," states a master plan document released by the city on Tuesday morning. The master plan calls for...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
