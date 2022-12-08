Read full article on original website
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Queen Latifah Puts Sporty Finish on Coordinating Suede Shirt & Pants With Nike Air Force 1 for ‘Drew Barrymore’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Queen Latifah took a casual approach to style while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Nov. 21. The award-winning entertainer sat down with Barrymore to chat about some of her most iconic projects, including her Grammy-nominated album “Black Reign” and working with the cast of the 90’s hit comedy series, “Living Single.” Latifah donned a maroon ensemble for her interview. The suede set consisted of a long-sleeve button-down shirt and matching pants. To take things up a notch, the...
Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in Black Athleisure & Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show her workout session through her busy schedule, while practicing the Tracy Anderson Method on Dec. 6. The method is a combination of strength-training mat classes and dance-cardio classes. The “High Note” actress wore a black fitted bodysuit that featured a straight neckline and spaghetti straps. Ross opted for no jewelry for this active look. When it came down to footwear, The actress completed the look with a pair of black low-top sneakers to...
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to serve a look in a sexy Loewe ensemble.
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos
Burning up! Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding […]
Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations
Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
sneakernews.com
New Balance’s MADE in UK Classics Put Together A Gentleman’s Pack Reminiscent Collection
Ostensibly made for New Balance’s more mature audience, the “Gentleman’s Pack” likens the design of the brand’s MADE in UK icons to that of oxfords, loafers, and other sartorial footwear. And following its last appearance in 2020, the collection is about to see a spiritual successor in these upcoming colorways of the 991, 1500, and 730.
hypebeast.com
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
Viola Davis is Leather-Wrapped in Matching Jumpsuit & Pumps for Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame Ceremony
Viola Davis was sharply suited for Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony today. The special occasion also served as a reunion for the two co-stars of 2011’s “The Help” and 2014’s “Get on Up” — who have been friends for over 20 years. For the occasion, Davis wore a sharp black leather jumpsuit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a long-legged silhouette with a buttoned front and sharp collar, given a bohemian spin from a knotted attached belt. Her single-piece outfit was sharply layered with a long black coat in a double-breasted blazer-like style. Pink octagonal Swarovski crystal hoop earrings completed...
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
thesource.com
SZA Teams Up With Crocs Again For a Denim Inspired Collab
SZA has entered the Crocs chat once again. The singer and brand have teamed up on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The campaign launches customers into a denim frenzy that ignites an exciting collision of recollection and newness. The proceeds from SZA’s first Croc’s partnership,...
Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks. At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award. The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
