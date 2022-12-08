Read full article on original website
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For Remodeling
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local Library
Unique Mid-Century Home In Boise Is A Stunner [Pictures]
Even as the market slows down, this incredible mid-century home was only on the market for 35 hours. The staging of this home was top notch providing interested parties with that "this could be my home" feeling. The realtor Jesse Bridgewater with Anthology LLC said "The kitchen pulls you in...
This $3.9M Boise Mansion Has Sensational Views & a Dog Spa [pics]
They say the perfect home doesn't exist. If spectacular views of Downtown Boise coupled with an in-home, ultra luxe dog spa are two of your top must-haves, you have to see this property!. No Pets, No Problem. Not a pet owner? Not a problem! This property has everything to offer...
Take Camping To Another Level In This Beautiful RV For Rent In Boise
It's RV rental website, similar to Airbnb and VRBO, but for RVs, camper vans, or travel trailers. My wife and I heard about this website through a friend and have looked into renting an RV for my family reunion in Naches, WA. It's just as easy as using Airbnb or VRBO.
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?
The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Only 5 Hours From Boise Is A Buck List Worthy Winter Zipline Tour
I've never been on a zipline, I know I'm not the only one who hasn't been on a zipline and it's not like I'm afraid to go. I just haven't had the opportunity to go or have been somewhere that offers ziplining. When I think of going on a zipline...
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
Do You Think Boise Has Been Naughty or Nice?
Boise is an amazing place to live, we all know that. As a matter of fact, Niche.com says that Boise has a 4.5-star review based on 561 reviews! Would that mean that Boise has been good enough to be on Santa's "nice list" this year?. Not so fast. It turns...
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
Unique 'Potato Hotel' Near Boise Is So Quintessentially 'Idaho'
Is there anything more "Idaho" than a giant potato?
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
What Should Boise’s New Year’s Resolution Be?
I know, it's crazy to think about but we're already nearing the end of 2022. As cliche as it may sound, this year has flown by, and now is the time to start planning how we'll tackle the new year with improvement and change. Resolutions are wild when you think...
5 Holiday Events This Weekend For Your Entire Family In Boise
As we get just a couple weeks away from Christmas, Christmas events are popping up all over the treasure Valley a great opportunity to grab the family get out of the house, and enjoy what’s going on in your community. I don’t know about you, but my wife loves...
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
[PHOTOS]: Boise Firefighters Have The Perfect Gift For You
Boise Firefighters are like no other. Rumor has it that in order to become a Boise firefighter, you must meet the following qualifications:. Must complete 100 pull-ups in under 10 seconds. Must be able to throw a 26-foot ladder with one hand like a javelin over a 12' wall. Complete...
Post Register
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Monday, December 12
A winter storm moved through the Treasure Valley overnight, dumping 2.5 inches of snow at the Boise airport. Other areas of the Boise metro reported three inches of snow. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today. School Closings. Boise School District. Bishop Kelly High School. Boise Bears...
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
