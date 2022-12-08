ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing. According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given

A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
13abc.com

Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of pushing girlfriend to ground, throwing her daughter over couch

SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground during an argument and threw her daughter over a couch. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, when police responded to the Carr Street house, the complainant told police that the incident started when her longtime boyfriend, Roy Oakes Jr., returned home highly intoxicated.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH

