Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Related
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two rental scams – for same apartment under construction – reported to BG Police
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating two cases of fraud involving apartment rentals. Two people reported to police that they leased an apartment at 228 S. College Drive – only to find the site was still under construction. A woman said she thought she had subleased the apartment online...
13abc.com
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers...
Warren man arrested in turnpike drug stop; $162K in cocaine seized
A Warren man was arrested in Ottawa County last week when troopers seized approximately $162,000 in cocaine.
Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
13abc.com
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing. According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44. The...
39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of entering restricted area of hospital, stealing phone from office
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on December 2 after he allegedly entered a restricted area of Firelands Regional Medical Center and stole an iPhone from an office. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to the hospital after...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given
A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
13abc.com
East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
13abc.com
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
Family of slain Michigan student Julia Niswender hopes police will investigate
Julia Niswender, 23, was a student at Eastern Michigan University when she was killed in her off-campus apartment.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
13abc.com
Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
Lucas County Children Services says more foster parents are needed
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services is asking people to step up and help provide stability for abused and neglected children by becoming foster parents. Julie Malkin, LCCS director of communications, said there are over 500 kids in foster care in Lucas County, but only about 200 foster parents.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of pushing girlfriend to ground, throwing her daughter over couch
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground during an argument and threw her daughter over a couch. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, when police responded to the Carr Street house, the complainant told police that the incident started when her longtime boyfriend, Roy Oakes Jr., returned home highly intoxicated.
13abc.com
Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
Comments / 1