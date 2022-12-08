Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Snowiest Town in GeorgiaDiana RusDahlonega, GA
Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022Michelle HallCumming, GA
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett is motivated and one new offer
Georgia football is finally done with the honors, outside the Joe Moore award, so the Dawgs can now focus on Ohio State for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Enough of the distractions — it’s time to focus on the main thing and win another national championship. Of course,...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Georgia football: Could these talented players join the 2023 class?
Georgia football is closing on another top-three recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, and the Dawgs are busy finalizing who will be inking their names on Dec. 21 for Early Signing Day. While this group is already full of talented players, more guys could join it and make this recruiting cycle special.
Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival
A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia
Buster Faulkner, a longtime coaching veteran who's been serving as an offensive analyst on Kirby Smart's University of Georgia staff, is set to take the reins of the Georgia Tech offense, sources tell FootballScoop. Brent Key, after being named Tech's full-time head coach and seeing the interim tab removed, has...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral Service: Harold David Howell, 78, of Loganville
Harold David Howell, age 78 of Loganville, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones and then joined his precious granddaughter, Virginia Kate Hervey in heaven. He also joined his mother, Carrie Christine Mulkey; his father, James Franklin Howell; brothers James Franklin Howell Jr. and wife Jewel, and Johnny Howell; and his sisters Dorothy Amerson and husband Bill, and Jerry Laverne Howell along with many aunts and uncles and several nieces in a joyful reunion in heaven.
dawgnation.com
Report: Florida, LSU football out-spending Georgia on support staff, ‘everything is important’
ATHENS — The college football “arms race” remains at full-go, with Georgia ready to do whatever it takes to remain a championship contender per athletic director Josh Brooks. Funds are being gathered across the nation at all schools to pay players through NIL dealings, build and enhance...
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football, Stetson Bennett after 2022 Heisman Trophy voting reveal
NEW YORK — The results are in, with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. It’s the highest finish for a Georgia player since running back Garrison Hearst came in third in 1992. Bennett became Georgia’s third Heisman Trophy finalist, joining Herschel Walker in 1982 and Hearst.
cobbcountycourier.com
Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Lilly Belle ‘Lit’ Handley, 78, of Monroe
Lilly Belle “Lit” Handley, age 78 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Chaplain Benson Bottoms will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Ross Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 1180 Snows Mill Road, Bogart, GA 30622.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
Monroe Local News
Ross in Monroe at Monroe Pavilion is hiring
Ross in Monroe at the new Monroe Pavilion has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Ross career website on Dec. 12, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
allongeorgia.com
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
Monroe Local News
Walton County, GA government is hiring for a community center assistant, more..
The Walton County, Ga. government has many current job postings, including for a community center assistant, a fleet maintenance supervisor and many more open positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Dec....
Monroe Local News
Final 2022 Morning Mingle will be at Boss Brothers County Store on Friday
The last Loganville Business Association’s Morning Mingle of the year is at 8:30 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 16 at Boss Brothers County Store located at 3084 GA-10, Loganville, GA 30052. The December Morning Mingle is usually a fun, holiday event. There is no charge to attend and local businesses...
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
multifamilybiz.com
Centennial Yards Company Breaks Ground on Ambitious $5 Billion Mixed-Use Development to Transform Downtown Atlanta Landscape
ATLANTA, GA - Centennial Yards Company announced the groundbreaking of Centennial Yards, one of the largest and most ambitious city-center developments in the United States. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler, CIM Group Co-Founder and Principal Richard Ressler, Grant Hill, Vice Chair of Atlanta Hawks, and Michael Russell, CEO of H.J. Russell and Company, to celebrate the start of new construction at Centennial Yards. The $5 billion 50-acre development is located at the site where Atlanta was founded, and is expected to contain 8 million square feet at full completion, with 4 million square feet of new residential buildings and 4 million square feet of commercial buildings, including new office, retail, restaurants, and hotels.
