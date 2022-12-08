ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

The Spun

Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival

A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral Service: Harold David Howell, 78, of Loganville

Harold David Howell, age 78 of Loganville, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones and then joined his precious granddaughter, Virginia Kate Hervey in heaven. He also joined his mother, Carrie Christine Mulkey; his father, James Franklin Howell; brothers James Franklin Howell Jr. and wife Jewel, and Johnny Howell; and his sisters Dorothy Amerson and husband Bill, and Jerry Laverne Howell along with many aunts and uncles and several nieces in a joyful reunion in heaven.
LOGANVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Lilly Belle ‘Lit’ Handley, 78, of Monroe

Lilly Belle “Lit” Handley, age 78 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Chaplain Benson Bottoms will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Ross Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 1180 Snows Mill Road, Bogart, GA 30622.
MONROE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast

MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Ross in Monroe at Monroe Pavilion is hiring

Ross in Monroe at the new Monroe Pavilion has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Ross career website on Dec. 12, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Centennial Yards Company Breaks Ground on Ambitious $5 Billion Mixed-Use Development to Transform Downtown Atlanta Landscape

ATLANTA, GA - Centennial Yards Company announced the groundbreaking of Centennial Yards, one of the largest and most ambitious city-center developments in the United States. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler, CIM Group Co-Founder and Principal Richard Ressler, Grant Hill, Vice Chair of Atlanta Hawks, and Michael Russell, CEO of H.J. Russell and Company, to celebrate the start of new construction at Centennial Yards. The $5 billion 50-acre development is located at the site where Atlanta was founded, and is expected to contain 8 million square feet at full completion, with 4 million square feet of new residential buildings and 4 million square feet of commercial buildings, including new office, retail, restaurants, and hotels.
ATLANTA, GA

