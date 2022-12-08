Harold David Howell, age 78 of Loganville, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones and then joined his precious granddaughter, Virginia Kate Hervey in heaven. He also joined his mother, Carrie Christine Mulkey; his father, James Franklin Howell; brothers James Franklin Howell Jr. and wife Jewel, and Johnny Howell; and his sisters Dorothy Amerson and husband Bill, and Jerry Laverne Howell along with many aunts and uncles and several nieces in a joyful reunion in heaven.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO