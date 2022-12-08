ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Philharmonic presents ‘Winter Wonderland’

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXNQu_0jcGqs6s00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is pulling out all the stops to create a magical holiday experience this weekend.

BPO is presenting its annual holiday pops concert “Winter Wonderland” at the Forum Saturday afternoon.

The concert features a number of holiday classics including Sleigh Ride and music from the films Polar Express and Home Alone 2.

There will also be a screening of the animated short film “The Snowman” based on the classic children’s book.

The orchestra will play the film’s score live with guest singer, 11 year-old treble soloist Luca Thomas, performing the song “Walking in the Air” during the film.

Director of Operations Erika Dentinger said the show will delight the whole family.

“It’s one of my favorite shows per year. It’s always a lot of moving parts and I’m always running around backstage making sure everything goes well. Just to see the kids smile and the jubilance in the audience is just fantastic. So, very excited.”

The concert begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.

It will include a Christmas sing-along featuring resident artists from Tri-Cities Opera.

Plus Santa will be available for photos in the Forum lobby beginning at 2 and again during intermission.

And Nancy Wildoner will entertain the crowd with a pre-concert organ recital starting at 2:30.

Children 17 and under are free for all Philharmonic performances at the Forum this season courtesy of Visions.

For tickets and more info, go to binghamtonphilharmonic.org .

