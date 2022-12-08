Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities ID Santa Ana Man Who Died in Thermal After Pickup Overturned
(CNS) – Authorities identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle...
A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead
A driver is dead, and a passenger is hurt following a crash in Thermal. The California Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened around 12:45 Sunday afternoon on Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 58. Authorities say the driver of an F-250 drove into the east dirt shoulder, causing the vehicle to flip. The crash killed the The post A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
2 Adults Displaced, 1 of Them Injured, in DHS Mobile Home Fire
(CNS) – Two adults were displaced, with one of them injured, after a mobile-home fire Monday in Desert Hot Springs. At around 11:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the 17500 block of Corkill Road to a report of a well-established fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire...
CA man, 88, charged with killing girl in car crash
An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago.
19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection The post 19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters rescued an injured person from the flames of a mobile home fire Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs, CalFire reports. The person was taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries." The fire was 'well established' when crews were on the scene just before noon. The home is in the 17500 block of The post Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
(CNS) – A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
abc10.com
California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash
INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
Police report road closure in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Driver identified in fatal Thermal crash into power pole
Authorities identified the driver of a car that collided with a power pole Wednesday in Thermal cutting power to nearby residents. Saul Hernandez Bautista, 27, of Coachella died instantly, according to the Riverside County Coroner's office in a statement released Thursday morning. Bautista was at the wheel when the car he was driving veered off The post Driver identified in fatal Thermal crash into power pole appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Found Dead In Lake At Rancho Mirage Gated Community
(CNS) – A man was found dead before sunrise Friday in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. The body was found around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The search for the...
Man Killed After Being Struck by Woman in Ramona
A 56-year-old Ramona man died after being struck by a possibly intoxicated driver, the California Highway Patrol reported Thursday. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman, also from Ramona, driving a 2019 Toyota Camry eastbound on State Route 78 struck the victim when he tried to run northbound across the eastbound lanes of State Route 78 directly in front of the approaching vehicle, according to the CHP.
texasbreaking.com
Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio
A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
CHP investigates fatal crash in Thermal after car crashes into power pole
The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash on Airport Blvd in Thermal. The crash happened just after 3:30 pm near the intersection of Airport and Tyler Street. A car reportedly crashed into an IID power pole. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. IID repair crews have also arrived on The post CHP investigates fatal crash in Thermal after car crashes into power pole appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Highway 111 and Jefferson Street Improvements Begin Sunday
(CNS) – The city of Indio will begin its nearly $900,000 reconstruction of the intersection of Highway 111 and Jefferson Street on Sunday. The joint construction project with La Quinta is expected to occur from Sunday to Dec. 23 starting at 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the next morning, Sundays through Fridays, according to a statement from the city.
YAHOO!
'They were best friends': Brothers killed in Indio double homicide
Two young brothers from Coachella were the victims of a double homicide in Indio on Friday, according to a family member. Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar 'CJ' Zuniga, 18, were killed in the double homicide, according to their aunt Erica Ramirez. "They did everything together. They went to school together...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering Two Brothers
Indio Police have announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Indio man in connection to a double homicide investigation in North Indio. Luis Armenta is facing two counts of murder with a special circumstances murder involving more than one victim, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to the Indio Police Department.
