Firefighters rescued an injured person from the flames of a mobile home fire Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs, CalFire reports. The person was taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries." The fire was 'well established' when crews were on the scene just before noon. The home is in the 17500 block of The post Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO