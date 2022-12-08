ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Tracking a soggy Wednesday; much colder air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a rainy Wednesday with two rounds of showers set to move in. Beyond Wednesday’s system, we’ll see much colder air swing into the picture by the weekend. Tuesday night: Round 1 of two rounds of rain is expected to move...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Soggy midweek with a cooldown to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloudy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Tuesday should be a seasonal day with highs in the mid 40s. Lows on Tuesday night will fall to the lower 40s. Wednesday, our next weather-maker arrives and brings the chance for rain all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Much-needed rain to slide in through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to break into some sunshine Monday for the first time in a week!. This sunshine will be short-lived as we track a potent system through midweek with the potential for heavy rain at times. Monday night: Cold temperatures are in store under mostly cloudy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Pesky clouds stick around with rain moving in next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another gray day around the state. Clouds break up Monday with much needed rain arriving Tuesday into Wednesday. TODAY: Some spots may start off with a little patchy fog but it won’t be as bad as it was yesterday morning. Clouds linger through much of the day. We may see a few peeks of sunshine late in the afternoon but it looks like the cloud cover will win out for much of the day. Highs climb into the low and middle 40s with light winds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 set to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday. Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel firefighter shares tips for displaying holiday lights safely

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel firefighter is making sure your holiday light displays are safe. Tim Griffin says when it comes to making sure your displays are as safe as possible, it all begins before the lights go up. Griffin says it’s important to make sure you’re checking...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Mayor Hogsett and Indy DPW celebrate 2022 infrastructure projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works Tuesday to celebrate the reopening of the Shelby Street bridge over Bean Creek. According to a release, more than $240 million has been spent to make major improvements in the city that better the roadways and enhance pedestrian safety.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

A Scent of Sunshine owner showcases gift of fragrance ideas, custom candles

A Scent of Sunshine is an Indiana-based business providing fragrances including candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume, designed to set the ambiance for special occasions or just simply relaxing. Erika Powell, owner of A Scent of Sunshine, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her business, gift sets, upcoming...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Storytelling workshop to celebrate black stories in the Circle City￼

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is power in storytelling, and two local organizations have collaborated to help others share their personal experiences with others. The Circle City Storytellers and MELI showroom are wrapping up the year and is hosting its ‘Final Feast’ workshop. The Circle City Storytellers are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

What’s new at Indianapolis Zoo?

Representing the incredible Indianapolis Zoo, Alie Pflum joined us with Patty Spitler Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the 54th Anniversary of the Zoo Lighting, how it entertains visitors, how long it will last and how it affects the critters!. She also explained some of the new conservation initiatives...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Downtown stabbing leaves 1 injured, 1 in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was in the hospital and a second was being held by investigators after a stabbing Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, police said. Just before midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person stabbed in the area of South Meridian Street and Jackson Place. That’s just south of Georgia Street, across from Tiki Bob’s and a Homewood Suites hotel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 shot on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel family to honor son with Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel family hosted an open house Sunday to add finishing touches to a portrait of their late son that will honor his memory on a national level. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44 organ or tissue donors to be honored with a floragraph — a portrait of a deceased tissue or organ donor — on Donate Life’s float in next month’s Rose Parade.
CARMEL, IN

