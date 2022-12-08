Read full article on original website
1027superhits.com
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
1470 WMBD
Pekin plans to sell acreage for new sports complex
PEKIN, Ill. — The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price – with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
25newsnow.com
Portion of West Camp to be closed Monday for permanent road repair
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A portion of eastbound West Camp Street between Main Street and Mach Drive in East Peoria will be closed Monday from 7-3 p.m. The City of East Peoria says crews will make permanent road repairs in the area of a previously repaired water main break on November 29.
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
How the holidays will affect trash pickup for Normal residents
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The holidays are fast approaching, so be sure to plan ahead as your garbage pickup schedules may be altered. On Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, only household garbage and recycling will be collected. Bulky waste and yard waste will not be picked up, but they will be collected the following week on your regular collection day.
25newsnow.com
Track replacement, artificial turf among upgrades at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A historic space will see continued upgrades in Peoria, and it’s been a longtime coming. If you’ve walked the track in recent years, you would see and feel concrete peeking through the rubber, clumps of track falling off, and weeds peeking through. With...
25newsnow.com
Pekin to sell 70 acres for $100 as incentive to build sports complex
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price - with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
1470 WMBD
Peoria’s Family Christmas Sing returns Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria tradition is back. The Family Christmas Sing returns after a two-year hiatus at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Tuesday night. “It started in 1947, right after World War II, in the old Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. So, we’re counting this as the 75th year,” Organizer Lee Wenger says.
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit to reduce weekend service
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities’ public transportation system is reducing service beginning Sunday due to a labor shortage. Beginning Dec. 18, weekend transit will be reduced. The new schedules are based on current ridership trends. “These reductions are our way of providing reliability and stability to...
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian hit Monday evening in Peoria in ‘critical condition’; crash is not being investigated as hit & run
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle around 6:45 Monday night. Peoria Police said Jesse Hardin was “struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near the intersection of Wisconsin and McClure near the 900 block of East McClure.
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
25newsnow.com
Riverside Church Fridge Empty
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday morning the Riverside Peoria Fridge and pantry opened up completely empty, and in desperate need of food for those who come to the fridge regularly. It’s a process food pantry organizers & Riverside Pastor Michael say they go through about 6-7 times a day...
25newsnow.com
Rain continues tonight and tomorrow, then turning colder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Rain will continue throughout the rest of the day tonight and at times tomorrow. After a warm day tomorrow, colder weather will return to Central Illinois for the end of the week. Next week looks even colder with the potential for highs only in the teens and 20s.
25newsnow.com
What’s Happening in Central Illinois - December 11
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening around Central Illinois on December 11, 2022. The annual family holiday tradition is here! “The Nutcracker” features 100 of Peoria Ballet’s dancers, professional guest artists, and live music from Heartland Festival Orchestra. When: 2pm. Where:...
25newsnow.com
Holiday festivities continue in Central Illinois - December 10
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Holiday cheer is in the air! Check out these fun events happening in Central Illinois on December 10, 2022. Stop by for gift shopping, free carriage rides, Santa visits and more. 13 locally-owned businesses will be there to sell a variety of items. And it gets better! If you spend $25 or more at a participating business, you will receive free admission to the Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland drive-thru display.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington vacant building partially demolished after overnight fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A portion of a two-story vacant building in Bloomington was demolished after an early morning fire kept firefighters busy for hours. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, fire crews responded to the fire, located in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street, at approximately 1:21 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews entered the building and saw smoke throughout the building coming from flames on the first and second floors.
