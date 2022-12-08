Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Justin Herbert, short-handed defense lead Chargers past Dolphins
Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defense got the best of the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17 on Sunday night. The Chargers (7-6) moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth, ahead of the New York Jets....
Grizzlies podcast: Jaren Jackson Jr. playing elite defense
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington discuss Jaren Jackson Jr.’s impact during the Grizzlies’ six-game winning streak.
Miami Hurricanes Can Score A Massive Recruiting Week, Pending Decisions From Bain & Okunlola
Wednesday and Thursday could prove decisive for Miami's chances at landing a top five recruiting class. Will the best case scenario play out?
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/11/2022)
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) welcome Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) in NFL Week 14. Bengals QB Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns. Cleveland has won five in a row in the series and eight of the last nine. This AFC North intrastate battle kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Atlanta Falcons ‘anticipate’ placing Marcus Mariota on injured reserve
Marcus Mariota has lost his starting job with the Atlanta Falcons. Now his season may be over. The quarterback, who has been benched in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder, has what Atlanta coach Arthur Smith described as a chronic knee injury and the team is expected to move him to injured reserve.
