Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) welcome Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) in NFL Week 14. Bengals QB Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns. Cleveland has won five in a row in the series and eight of the last nine. This AFC North intrastate battle kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO