NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is much colder, as arctic air sinks into the south. Southern New Mexico is seeing snow showers, especially in the Sacramento Mountains. Heavy snow is coming down in Ruidoso, and roads are snow covered and slick. Most of the snow showers in the lower elevations are dissipating, but there will still be snow covered and slick roads in the Gila, and around the bootheel. This snow will mostly end during the morning commute, and more scattered snow showers will develop in the western and northern mountains today. A couple of showers may make it to the Rio Grande Valley, and the Metro could see a couple showers with rain and snow mix.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO