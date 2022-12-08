ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
KRQE News 13

Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation

Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused …. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana …. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Group prepares...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Monday scheduled a special election for Feb. 21 to replace the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D). McEachin, who was first elected to represent Virginia’s 4th Congressional District in 2016, died at the age of 61 late last month after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
VIRGINIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monday storm leaving chilly weather behind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold day on Monday with many parts of the state getting snow and wind. More is on the way. “The cold is going to hang on for quite some time. If you’re a fan of the cold, this week will be your week,” said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Winter storm leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Monday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in the western and northern parts of the state, as well as the Ruidoso and Alamogordo areas. […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former state senator is suing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. He claims she threatened him for seeking public information. Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria have filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

State budget estimated to be an additional $3.6 billion

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is expecting to have billions of dollars in ‘new’ money to spend when the legislature meets next month and lawmakers are already trying to figure out what to do with it. The state is expecting $3.59 billion in ‘new’ money for the next fiscal year’s budget. The promising […]
KRQE News 13

Much colder, with more snow and strong wind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is much colder, as arctic air sinks into the south. Southern New Mexico is seeing snow showers, especially in the Sacramento Mountains. Heavy snow is coming down in Ruidoso, and roads are snow covered and slick. Most of the snow showers in the lower elevations are dissipating, but there will still be snow covered and slick roads in the Gila, and around the bootheel. This snow will mostly end during the morning commute, and more scattered snow showers will develop in the western and northern mountains today. A couple of showers may make it to the Rio Grande Valley, and the Metro could see a couple showers with rain and snow mix.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings snow, rain and strong winds Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast and east-central New Mexico are waking up to dense fog this morning. Dense fog advisories are in effect until around 11 AM. Santa Rosa, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs have been seeing zero to one mile visibility throughout the early morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up dry and partly to mostly cloudy, but snow will move into western New Mexico by around 8 AM.
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy