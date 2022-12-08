ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Comments / 64

Anne Orefice
4d ago

Amazon should have cameras in trucks n time stamps should b recorded and any delivery drivers for Amazon should have to follow same protocol or else Amazon will keep eating loss'...And so will we the people who shop at Amazon and are not getting our merch.

Reply(8)
5
Jeff Martino
4d ago

There is so much implied “trust” in our mailing and shipping methods that are easily breeched by thieves. Pick up your mail and packages at the post office yourself.

Reply(5)
8
Wendy Pinkham
4d ago

Why do drivers like this think that they're going to get away with not delivering people's packages weird weird people in this world today

Reply
4
 

