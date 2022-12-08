Read full article on original website
Anne Orefice
4d ago
Amazon should have cameras in trucks n time stamps should b recorded and any delivery drivers for Amazon should have to follow same protocol or else Amazon will keep eating loss'...And so will we the people who shop at Amazon and are not getting our merch.
Reply(8)
5
Jeff Martino
4d ago
There is so much implied “trust” in our mailing and shipping methods that are easily breeched by thieves. Pick up your mail and packages at the post office yourself.
Reply(5)
8
Wendy Pinkham
4d ago
Why do drivers like this think that they're going to get away with not delivering people's packages weird weird people in this world today
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
WCVB
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects in Melrose, Massachusetts
MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are searching for two people who robbed a United States Postal Service employee at gunpoint in Melrose, Massachusetts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the USPS letter carrier was delivering mail in the Orchard Lane area when they were approached by two armed suspects at about 3 p.m. Saturday.
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
WCVB
Third man charged in connection with armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent armed bank robbery that happened on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard last month, according to authorities. The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced on Monday that 21-year-old Romane Andre Clayton, a...
WCVB
3 women stabbed in Medford attack, suspect arrested after fleeing city, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man is facing charges after three women were stabbed during an attack outside a home in Medford, Massachusetts. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the attack Monday night at 22 Doane Road. “He came to the door with a knife,”...
WCVB
Police, DA's office investigating 'apparent homicide' in Stoughton home
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police and the District Attorney's office said they are investigating after a body was found in an outbuilding near a Stoughton home. That investigation is unfolding at 743 Park Street, near 5th Street, where numerous Stoughton Police Department officers and vehicles were seen. Police wrapped a ring of yellow tape around a Massachusetts home and shifted passing traffic for the investigation.
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
WCVB
5 Investigates: New details on woman who owned Boston condo where infant remains were found
BOSTON — It's still a mystery who the four infants were, how they died or how they got in the freezer of a South Boston condominium unit at 838 East Broadway. But interviews and public records do tell us about where they were found. The condo unit was owned...
WCVB
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in the Massachusetts town. What makes this case unusual is that a Peabody police officer was one of the last people to see this man before he disappeared.
Suspect who brought loaded gun to Logan Airport sentenced
A man from Stoughton has been sentenced in connection with a security incident at Logan Airport last year.
Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say
Michael Gray, a 31-year-old from Maine, has vanished in the Boston area after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night, Peabody Police say.
WCVB
Massachusetts driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into New Hampshire State Police cruiser, official says
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts driver is facing charges after a New Hampshire State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle in Concord. Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a crash on Interstate 93 at 5:40 p.m. Sunday when his cruiser was struck by a Nissan Rogue. Officials said the...
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
Amesbury police investigating after multiple cars crash into houses
Amesbury police are investigating after several cars left the snowy roadway on Lake Shore Drive and ended up on the property of the residents. At least one vehicle flipped, destroying a fence in the process, and another could be seen wedged between two segments of another house. Another car further...
WCVB
Malden Police Department investigating whether officer uttered racial slur
MALDEN, Mass. — An officer of the Malden Police Department is on paid administrative leave during an investigation into derogatory language the officer allegedly used. Chief Glenn Cronin confirmed in a statement Monday that the Malden Police Department's Internal Affairs unit is investigating whether one officer "uttered a racial slur in reference to another officer." Cronin said the department will also be working with the Middlesex District Attorney’s office and that the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission was notified.
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Providence man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting
Andrew Mangru, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in the August 2021 death of Andrei Bonilla.
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
Comments / 64